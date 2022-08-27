Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford's reactions revealed as Erik ten Hag conducted 2-hour clear-the-air talks with Manchester United squad - Reports 

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag initiated 2-hour clear-the-air talks with his squad and all the members in a meeting before their 2-1 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Dutch manager, through this exercise, wanted his players to express themselves and sort out any issues they had been keeping inside them.

Amongst the first players to speak during the intense internal communication session was Marcus Rashford, who quizzed the Dutchman on his early team selection. However, Manchester United's senior-most player, Cristiano Ronaldo, is believed to have remained silent throughout the session.

There have been rumors of internal rifts in the Manchester United team since last season. Much has been attributed to the "unfamiliar" attitude of Cristiano Ronaldo towards other young players at the club. However, the club authorities have rubbished such claims time and time again.

The Red Devils had a terrible last season; they finished sixth in the Premier League table and missed out on Champions League qualification. The club sacked Ole Gunner Solskajer and appointed Ralf Rangnick midway into the season to stabilize the sinking ship.

However, at the end of the season, the German coaching legend himself parted ways with the English club to join Austria's national team as the head coach.

Facing criticism from fans, Manchester United appointed former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to set in motion a plan to bring structural changes to the squad and build a future team. The Dutchman is believed to be a manager who wants to get a firm grip on the team's affairs and establishes his authority from the start.

The session before the Liverpool match was Ten Hag's first attempt to establish his authority at Old Trafford. He wants the players to fall in line and come together as a team on the pitch for better results.

Manchester United fans rate Cristiano Ronaldo's performance as he completes one year of his Old Trafford return

It was on this day in 2021 that Manchester United announced the return of one of their club legends, Cristiano Ronaldo, after he left the club 12 years ago to join his childhood dream, Real Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a statement brace against Newcastle United in his first match since re-joining United. Despite the club's disappointing performances last season, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 goals, 18 in the Premier League and 6 in the Champions League group stage.

Here's how Red Devils fans rated Ronaldo's return and his impact on the team:

