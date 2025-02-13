Cristiano Ronaldo misses out as Dimitar Berbatov names his 5 favorite players to watch in football right now, including Lionel Messi

Ex-player Dimitar Berbatov has snubbed his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and named Lionel Messi among his five favorite footballers to watch right now. The Bulgarian shared the pitch 39 times with Ronaldo for Manchester United, contributing five goals together.

The Portuguese icon is one of the best players of his generation and is currently plying his trade with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo has registered 24 goals and four assists in 26 games this season but hasn't made the cut in Berbatov's list.

Speaking recently to GOAL (via United in Focus), the Bulgarian named Bernardo Silva, Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, Kevin De Bruyne, and Lionel Messi as his favorite players to watch.

“I’ll put Bernardo Silva at number five because he’s good on the ball, he knows how to play. At four, I’ll go for Harry Kane because he’s scoring still. Good goals. At number three, I’ll go for Lewa [Lewandowksi] because he’s still also scoring goals for fun,” Berbatov said.

He continued:

“At two, I’ll go for Kevin De Bruyne because still, he’s good on the ball, with the eyes reading the game. And one, even though he’s playing in Miami, I’ll put Messi because I still love watching him, and he’s, you know, just enjoying himself on the ball, no pressure.”

La Pulga is gearing up for a new campaign with Inter Miami and has registered 34 goals and 18 assists from 39 games for the Herons to date.

When do Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's contracts expire?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires this December, and he is yet to sign a new deal. Cristiano Ronaldo is also in the final few months of his contract with Al-Nassr.

However, recent reports have suggested that Ronaldo has already agreed to a blockbuster extension with the Saudi club. The Portuguese legend will apparently put pen to paper on a one-year extension, that will see him pocket an additional €183m in wages.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been promised squad improvements, with Al-Nassr already roping in Jhon Duran from Aston Villa this winter. Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo will be handed a 5% stake in the club as a token of appreciation.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Lionel Messi will sign a new deal with Inter Miami. The contract will apparently have a clause that will enable La Pulga to temporarily join Barcelona in the MLS off-season later this year.

