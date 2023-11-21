Cristiano Ronaldo misses out as Saudi Pro League’s Top 10 most valuable players listed, surprise Al-Nassr star makes Top 5

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on the Saudi Pro League's Top 10 most valuable players, despite being in sensational form this season.

Ronaldo kickstarted the Saudi Pro League campaign after he signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Nassr in January for a reported $214.04 million per annum.

This led to numerous superstars joining various top PIF-backed Saudi clubs over the summer, including Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane. Even though Cristiano Ronaldo returned to his best form this season, his market value isn't high enough to break into the Top 10 list.

The Top 10 rankings are as follows (via Transfermarkt, h/t MENAFN - Khaleej Times):

10. Sadio Mane: £21.86 million (Al-Nassr)

8. Roger Ibanez: £24.48 million (Al-Ahli)

8. Aleksandar Mitrovic: £24.48 million (Al-Hilal)

6. Malcom: £26.23 million (Al-Hilal)

6. Gabri Veiga: £26.23 million (Al-Ahli)

5. Otavio: £30.60 million (Al-Nassr)

4. Fabinho: £33.22 million (Al-Ittihad)

2. Ruben Neves: £34.97 million (Al-Hilal)

2. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: £34.97 million (Al-Hilal)

1. Neymar: £43 million (Al-Hilal)

Ronaldo has scored 16 goals and provided nine assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr. Despite this, his market value is reported to be a mere £11.49 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media after Portugal wrap up historic Euros qualifiers with a perfect record

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted with a strong message on Instagram after Portugal wrapped up their 2024 UEFA Euros qualifiers with a comfortable 2-0 win against Iceland on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played all 90 minutes as Bruno Fernandes and Ricardo Horta's goals were enough to seal all three points. Portugal was the deserved victor, having dominated 74% possession and landing 23 shots in total with 11 being on target.

Cristiano Ronaldo and company have flourished under new manager Roberto Martinez. They have been flawless in the qualifiers and have won all 10 of their games, securing a mammoth total of 30 points.

The 38-year-old was delighted with his side's history-making campaign, as he posted on Instagram:

"Historic sweepstakes, 100% winning! Congratulations Portugal."

Ronaldo will be back in action in the Saudi Pro League against Al-Akhdoud at home on Friday, Nov. 24, following the international break.