Wojciech Szczesny makes hilarious Kylian Mbappe claim ahead of Poland vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash

Wojciech Szczesny has hilariously claimed the one to stop Kylian Mbappe at FIFA World Cup would be himself. The Poland keeper added that France are the favorites in the Round of 16 tie, but he is confident of putting in a big performance.

Poland lost to Argentina in the final group stage match on Wednesday night, but still managed to make it to the Round of 16. They finished level on points with Mexico but managed second spot in the table with a better goal difference.

Speaking to the media after the game, Szczesny claimed France would be the favorites against Poland in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash. The Juventus keeper is confident of a good performance and hilariously backed himself to be the one stopping Mbappe in the match.

He said:

"They are big favorites, they are one of the best teams in the world, but we will do our best to try to pass this round. The key to stop Mbappé? Myself!"

Kylian Mbappe the key for France in FIFA World Cup?

France boss Didier Deschamps has backed Kylian Mbappe to be at his best at the FIFA World Cup this year. He added that the PSG star needed to step up and deliver following the injury to Karim Benzema.

Talking to the media, he said:

"He is still a young player, just a bit less than four years ago, but he already did very important things four years ago. Since then he has become more mature and there is now even more recognition for him around the world."

Deschamps continued:

"He doesn't have any more responsibility within the squad than he did before, but he has always had the ability to make the difference and we will need that. He has the ability to be decisive at any moment, unlike many other players."

France won two of their three matches at the FIFA World Cup and secured their place in the Round of 16 with ease. They defeated Australia and Denmark in their first two matches, but lost to Tunisia in their final match on Wednesday.

