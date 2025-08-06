  • home icon
  • Cristiano Ronaldo or Mohamed Salah? Wayne Rooney or Bukayo Saka? Liverpool star Curtis Jones picks between past and present PL stars

By Sripad
Modified Aug 06, 2025 14:24 GMT
Curtis Jones names his Premier League's finest

Liverpool star Curtis Jones has picked Mohamed Salah over Cristiano Ronaldo in his Premier League's finest XI. The Englishman believes that the Egyptian has had a better career in the English top flight than the former Manchester United forward.

In a video released by GOAL, Jones was asked to choose between past and present Premier League players, with the host presenting him with the options. The 24-year-old started by picking Alisson over Edwin van der Sar, before going with Virgil van Dijk over Rio Ferdinand.

Sol Campbell got the nod over Arsenal's William Saliba, while Ashley Cole kept Andy Robertson out of the team.

Jones hesitated when asked to pick between Paul Scholes and Rodri, but went with the Manchester City star because of his Ballon d'Or win last season. Steven Gerrard and Yaya Toure were picked to complete the midfield trio, with Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes missing out.

Jones named Salah as his pick over Cristiano Ronaldo soon after, pointing out that the reason was the comparison of their Premier League careers. Sergio Aguero and Wayne Rooney were his final picks over Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka.

Liverpool manager was not interested in comparing Mohamed Salah to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Mohamed Salah was in fine form in the 2024/25 season, and Jamie Carragher heaped praise on the Liverpool star. The Reds legend was quick to compare the Egyptian with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, saying on Sky Sports:

"This is going to end up being the greatest season we have ever seen from an individual, I have no doubt about that. It's not just about whether he finishes above those players, it's that he will maybe set the bar so high that in the future nobody can get there ever again. We are seeing something special. He's having a [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo season."
However, Liverpool manager Arne Slot was not interested in the comparisons and said it was unfair on the players. He replied to Carragher's Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo comment and said (via beIN Sports):

"It's so difficult to compare players to each other, and it's not fair to anyone. Mo has had his own career and has been outstanding. Mo has had some exceptional seasons here at Liverpool, and we hope he can continue this for a longer period, but first he needs to extend his contract. You guys don't ask me about that anymore, so that's positive!"

Mohamed Salah scored 29 goals in the Premier League last season, while also assisting 18 times as Liverpool went on to lift the title.

Sripad

Sripad

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

