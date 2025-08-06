Cristiano Ronaldo or Mohamed Salah? Wayne Rooney or Bukayo Saka? Liverpool star Curtis Jones picks between past and present PL stars

Liverpool star Curtis Jones has picked Mohamed Salah over Cristiano Ronaldo in his Premier League's finest XI. The Englishman believes that the Egyptian has had a better career in the English top flight than the former Manchester United forward.In a video released by GOAL, Jones was asked to choose between past and present Premier League players, with the host presenting him with the options. The 24-year-old started by picking Alisson over Edwin van der Sar, before going with Virgil van Dijk over Rio Ferdinand.Sol Campbell got the nod over Arsenal's William Saliba, while Ashley Cole kept Andy Robertson out of the team. Jones hesitated when asked to pick between Paul Scholes and Rodri, but went with the Manchester City star because of his Ballon d'Or win last season. Steven Gerrard and Yaya Toure were picked to complete the midfield trio, with Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes missing out.Jones named Salah as his pick over Cristiano Ronaldo soon after, pointing out that the reason was the comparison of their Premier League careers. Sergio Aguero and Wayne Rooney were his final picks over Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka.Liverpool manager was not interested in comparing Mohamed Salah to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiMohamed Salah was in fine form in the 2024/25 season, and Jamie Carragher heaped praise on the Liverpool star. The Reds legend was quick to compare the Egyptian with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, saying on Sky Sports:&quot;This is going to end up being the greatest season we have ever seen from an individual, I have no doubt about that. It's not just about whether he finishes above those players, it's that he will maybe set the bar so high that in the future nobody can get there ever again. We are seeing something special. He's having a [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo season.&quot;However, Liverpool manager Arne Slot was not interested in the comparisons and said it was unfair on the players. He replied to Carragher's Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo comment and said (via beIN Sports):&quot;It's so difficult to compare players to each other, and it's not fair to anyone. Mo has had his own career and has been outstanding. Mo has had some exceptional seasons here at Liverpool, and we hope he can continue this for a longer period, but first he needs to extend his contract. You guys don't ask me about that anymore, so that's positive!&quot;Mohamed Salah scored 29 goals in the Premier League last season, while also assisting 18 times as Liverpool went on to lift the title.