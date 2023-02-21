Cristiano Ronaldo moves into new Saudi Arabian mansion with top-level security and easy access to shops, gym and more: Reports 

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly moved into a new luxury mansion in Saudi Arabia. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had previously been staying in a suite at the Four Seasons hotel Kingdom Centre but has now relocated to a private compound with high-level security and convenient access to shops, restaurants, gyms, and other amenities.

Although the exact location of Ronaldo’s new home has not been disclosed, it is believed to be in either Al Muhammadiyah, renowned for its nightlife and dining options, or Al Nakheel, known for its international schools.

The move is said to have been motivated by Ronaldo’s desire to spend more quality time with his mother, Dolores Aveiro, who flew to Riyadh from her home in Madeira to join her son for a luxury holiday.

Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and their children also attended the reunion. The 38-year-old footballer has recently left Manchester United to join Saudi side Al-Nassr in a staggering £200 million deal.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez posted photos on social media, revealing a glimpse of the couple’s new home, including an adorable photo of Ronaldo holding his baby daughter, Bella Esmeralda. Another Valentine’s Day snap features the couple together, with Ronaldo captioning it, “In love with you and who we are together.”

Ronaldo is known for his extensive property portfolio, which includes two apartments in Lisbon, two mansions on the outskirts of Madrid, and an eight-storey building in Funchal, Madeira, where his mother and brother live. He is also in the process of building a mansion near Lisbon, where he plans to retire with his family after he finishes his football career.

As one of the world’s highest-paid athletes, with an estimated annual income of £173 million, Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to luxury living. However, his new home in Saudi Arabia appears to be particularly impressive, with top-level security and a range of convenient amenities that will no doubt make it a comfortable base for the star and his family.

Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning Cheshire mansion is up for sale after the Portuguese striker moved to Saudi Arabia to continue his career with Saudi-based club Al Nassr FC. Ronaldo invested in this mansion after rejoining Manchester United from Juventus in 2021.

The lavish seven-bedroom property comes complete with a high-tech fitness room, large swimming pool, jacuzzi, cinema room, paddle tennis court, and a two-bedroom guest barn.

The ultra-slick main residence of Cristiano Ronaldo also boasts a magnificent hobby room, while the garage accommodates four cars, and the wide driveway has room for many more vehicles.

The mansion is on the market for £5.5 million ($6.1 million) through estate agent Jackson-Stops, who described the property as a "masterpiece of modern design."

