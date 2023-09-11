Cristiano Ronaldo moves one step closer to incredible record despite missing Portugal's 9-0 win over Luxembourg

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly close to becoming the first player in history to qualify for six different UEFA Euros tournaments after Portugal's 9-0 win over Luxembourg.

The 38-year-old was absent from his team's latest victory on home soil after picking up a suspension in the 1-0 win over Slovakia on 8 September. But his teammates did just fine in his absence, putting nine goals past a hapless Luxembourg side to register the biggest win in their history.

Before this game, Ronaldo played in all five of the UEFA Euros 2024 qualifying games, scoring five times. His team are now one game away from qualifying for the finals in Germany after registering 18 points from their opening six games.

Slovakia are second with 13 points while Luxembourg sit third in the six-team group with 10 points to their name. Portugal will qualify if they beat Slovakia at home and Luxembourg fail to beat Iceland on 13 October.

According to @TeamCRonaldo on Twitter, 'CR7' will be the first player in history to qualify for six UEFA European Championships. He has, of course, not secured it yet considering the 2016 UEFA Euros champions are yet to officially qualify for the 2024 edition.

Portugal, France and Scotland are the only three teams to have a 100% record in the qualifiers for next year's Euros. France and Scotland, however, have played one game fewer as compared to Roberto Martinez's side.

Taking a glance at Cristiano Ronaldo's record at the UEFA Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo's first appearance in the competition came in the 2004 edition almost a year after his international debut in August 2003. Since they were the hosts, Ronaldo's Portugal secured automatic qualification to the tournament, where they were defeated in the final by Greece.

Ronaldo has represented his country in every edition of the competition since then. In the UEFA Euros qualifiers, the former Real Madrid superstar has amassed a record tally of 36 goals and four assists in 40 matches.

Ronaldo, alongside Iker Casillas, holds the record for playing in five UEFA European Championships. He will hold the record all to himself if Portugal make the finals in Germany and he makes an appearance.

The competition also marked a special milestone in Ronaldo's career. It was the first major international trophy in his trophy cabinet as Portugal went all the way in the 2016 edition, defeating France in the final.

Ronaldo played in all seven games, registering three goals and as many assists. He is also the all-time leading goal-scorer and appearance-maker in UEFA Euros history with 14 goals in 25 matches over five editions. The Al-Nassr superstar wore the captain's armband in 16 of those games.