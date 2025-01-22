Cristiano Ronaldo named Man of the Match for his performance in Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Al-Khaleej

Cristiano Ronaldo was named the Man of the Match following his performance in Al-Nassr's 3-1 victory over Al-Khaleej on Tuesday, January 21. The two sides clashed at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in the Saudi Pro League.

The home side, unfortunately, were down to 10 men in the 34th minute when Saeed Al Hamsal was given his marching orders. The game went into the break with the scores level.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo finally gave his team the lead in the 65th minute, with a shot from just outside the box. The home side then won a penalty in the 80th minute, which Kostas Fortounis converted to get them back in the game.

However, Sultan Al-Ghannam found the back of the net a minute later, restoring Al-Nassr's lead. CR7 then put the game to bed in the eighth minute of second-half injury time. Saad Hussain Haqaqi put the ball on a platter for the Portuguese, who made no mistake.

The result helped the Riyadh-based club climb up to third in the league table. However, they remain 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal after 16 games.

Al-Nassr have won nine and lost just two in the league this season. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack, it would be wrong to rule them out of the title race just yet. The Portuguese has been in sensational form again this campaign, amassing 19 goals and three assists from 22 games across competitions.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo sign a new contract with Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expires in just under six months. However, recent reports have suggested that he has already agreed to a blockbuster extension.

CR7 has been a hit in Saudi Arabia since leaving Manchester United to move to the country. Multiple big names in football have followed the Portuguese superstar to the Middle East so far.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has registered 77 goals and 18 assists from 86 games across competitions for the Riyadh-based club to date. While he hasn't won the league yet, he has still managed to guide them to the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.

As such, Al-Nassr are pleased with his efforts and have offered him a new two-year deal. Ronaldo will reportedly earn €183m per year, which means he continues to be one of the best-paid footballers in the world. Interestingly, he has also been offered 5% ownership of the club.

