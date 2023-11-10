Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for EURO 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Iceland

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has named his captain Cristiano Ronaldo in a strong squad for the final two UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers next week.

The Selecao take on Liechtenstein (November 16) and Iceland three days later. Having already qualified for the Germany finals next year with a perfect seven wins out of seven, the upcoming two games are only academic.

Nevertheless, that has not stopped Martinez from naming a formidable XI featuring Ronaldo and the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao, Goncalo Ramos and Pepe.

The complete 26-man Portugal squad for the two qualifiers - as announced by Martinez - is as follows (tweeted by Portugal's X handle):

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costam Jose Sa, Rui Patricio

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Toti Gomes

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha, Joao Neves, Rubes Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Nunes, Otavio, Vitinha

Attackers: Bernardo Silva, Bruma, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Ricardo Horta, Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos

Portugal have been one of the standout teams in the ongoing Euro qualifiers, conceding just twice in seven games and scoring an impressive 32 times.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has had a sparkling Euro 2024 campaign, playing a key role in their qualification for the finals in Germany next year.

The 38-year-old has aged like fine wine, enjoying a goal-filled year with club and country. Ronaldo has struck nine times in seven games in his team's successful qualifying campaign.

The tally includes braces against Liechtenstein (home), Luxembourg (away), Slovakia (home) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (away). The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also bagged a late winner at Iceland - marking the occasion of becoming the first male player to make 200 international appearances with a goal.

Ronaldo is now set to create more history at Euro 2024, where he's set to become the first player to appear in six European Championships. For context, nobody else has done so in four.

If he scores in the tournament, the Al-Nassr attacker will become the first player to do so in six different editions, two more than anybody else.