Cristiano Ronaldo named SPL Player of February for racking up 8 goals and 2 assists for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the Saudi Pro League player of the month for February in his first full month with Al-Nassr. Ronaldo produced some stellar performances last month. He scored eight goals and provided two assists for Rudi Garcia's team.

After bagging his first goal against Al-Fateh, the Portuguese superstar bagged a super hat-trick against Al-Wehda before scoring yet another stunning hat-trick against Damac. Ronaldo bagged a brace of assists against Al-Taawoun as well.

In his first month with What a start! 🤩Debut goalTwo assists 🪄Hat-trickSuper hat-trickRonaldo is the player of February in @SPL In his first month with @AlNassrFC What a start! 🤩Debut goal ⚽️Two assists 🪄Hat-trick 🔥Super hat-trick 🐐Ronaldo is the player of February in @SPL 🌟In his first month with @AlNassrFC 💪 https://t.co/7lQhgwghRb

Al-Nassr are currently at the top of the SPL table with 43 points from 18 matches and are leading second-placed Al-Ittihad by two points.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't have the best start to his life in Saudi Arabia, going goalless in his first two games. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, has made a remarkable turnaround in form and is once again in the conversation of being one of the best players in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo is living up to his promises for Al-Nassr

Many were skeptical when Cristiano Ronaldo made his move to Al-Nassr from Manchester United as they claimed that the Portuguese forward was taking a step down.

While the SPL is not considered to be at the level of the leagues that Ronaldo has featured in during his career, the legendary attacker cowed to achieve great things in the Middle East.

In his first press conference as an Al-Nassr player, Ronaldo said:

"I have watched several games of yours, you are really great and I knew that I will play with a group of great players. We will achieve great things together. The vision of what Al-Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia, both in terms of men’s and women’s football is very inspiring.

"We can see from Saudi Arabia’s recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential."

Fans have certainly been entertained so far by the 38-year-old's brilliance. They will once again watch keenly when Garcia's team return to action on March 3 to take on Al-Batin at Mrsool Park.

