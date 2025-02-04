Cristiano Ronaldo names 2 Real Madrid stars whom his son Mateo likes alongside Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo has named three Real Madrid players his son Mateo is fond of. The Portuguese superstar, in a recent interview, disclosed that his son liked Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Eduardo Camavinga.

“My son, Mateo, really likes Bellingham, Camavinga, Mbappe…," Ronaldo said (via Madrid Xtra on X).

Mateo Ronaldo is Cristiano Ronaldo's second son. He was born in 2017 alongside his twin sister Eva through surrogacy when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was still on the books of Real Madrid.

Ronaldo left Madrid in 2018 to join Juventus, though he continues to be a huge supporter of the Spanish club where he holds a legendary status. The 39-year-old won 16 major titles with Los Blancos and is the club's all-time leading scorer with 450 goals in 438 appearances.

Mbappe, Bellingham, and Camavinga are among Real Madrid's biggest stars. Mbappe joined Los Blancos last summer and has boosted the side's frontline with his attacking proficiency. Bellingham proved his quality during the 2023-24 campaign by helping the club to LaLiga and Champions League double in his first season. Camavinga, meanwhile, has been a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti's setup for the past couple of seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Kylian Mbappe to succeed at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has backed Kylian Mbappe to succeed at Real Madrid. In a recent interview with Edu Aguirre on El Chiringuito, the Portuguese icon urged the club fans to support the Frenchman, as he would give them joy in return.

He said (via Bolavip):

"Real Madrid fans, take care of this young man. He is very good and will become a great player. Real Madrid must help and protect him, and there is no doubt that he will bring a lot of happiness to the fans."

"I love him very much—not just because of his story, how he looked up to me when he was young, but because I see him as a great and decisive player. I believe he will bring a lot of joy to Real Madrid fans," Ronaldo added.

Cristiano Ronaldo's comments about Kylian Mbappe come following the Frenchman's rocky start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the ex-Paris Saint-Germian (PSG) star has regained his form, scoring six goals in his last six games for the club and taking his season tally to 21 goals and three assists in 33 matches across competitions.

