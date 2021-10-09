"Cristiano Ronaldo needs to play" - Fernando Santos on Portugal star's involvement vs Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo will jump into fourth place on the all-time international caps list if he features in Portugal's friendly clash with Qatar tonight. He will move ahead of former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos, who has made 180 senior international appearances for Spain.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos said he is considering using the attacker in the match, but it has nothing to do with that record. The tactician remarked:

"The fact that I am considering to use him [Cristiano Ronaldo] against Qatar has nothing to do with reaching this or that record. He will achieve this record anyway, right? He would not reach it only in case of a misfortune capable of preventing him from playing. Otherwise, he will break this record."

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal:

Pre-30 : 118 games, 52 goals

Post-30 : 55 games, 51 goals.One of greatest all-time footballing stats 🐐 Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal:

Pre-30 : 118 games, 52 goals

Post-30 : 55 games, 51 goals.One of greatest all-time footballing stats 🐐 https://t.co/nRzi61Sr8p

The 66-year-old manager added:

"So it has nothing to do with tomorrow (Saturday). And he is not worried about this record. However, the point about Cristiano that I must mention is that he will definitely take part in the game because Cristiano needs to play. He needs some minutes on the pitch. It will be very important for him at this moment."

Fernando Santos also confirmed that two of Portugal's brightest talents, Rafael Leao and Matheus Nunes, will also be involved in the game.

He explained:

"As I said, they [Rafael Leao and Matheus Nunes] have a bright future ahead of them. Now we want to see them improve here at the national team."

"And that's in training sessions and during games. They will definitely have an opportunity to play tomorrow. Either starting the match or coming as a substitute against Qatar. They will have this opportunity."

Cristiano Ronaldo still going strong at club and international level

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a successful career with Portugal

Also Read

Despite being 36 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down. The attacker was a huge revelation at the Euros this summer, bagging five goals for Portugal and finishing as the tournament's top scorer.

Shortly after that, CR7 secured a surprising transfer to Manchester United. He's already off to a bright start to life in his second stint with the Red Devils. So far this season, the forward has recorded five goals in six appearances across the Champions League and the Premier League.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh