"Cristiano Ronaldo never deserved to win the Ballon d'Or more than this year" - Jorge Mendes believes Manchester United superstar should be the rightful winner

Cristiano Ronaldo was included in the recently published 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or award in 2021. Considering his stellar numbers this year for club and country, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes believes his client has done enough to win the award for the sixth time.

Earlier this year, Ronaldo won his first Capocannoniere award, despite Juventus finishing fourth in the league. The 36-year-old has also hit the ground running on his return to Manchester United.

He has shone for Portugal as well this year. After a prolific campaign at Euro 2020, Ronaldo recently surpassed Ali Daie (109) to become the most prolific scorer in men's international football.

"Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers should be enough for him to win the Ballon d'Or," Jorge Mendes was quoted as saying before continuing:

“The numbers speak for him, and they should be enough. He scored 115 goals for Portugal, becoming the world record holder with the national teams. He is the best scorer in the history of football: he is a decisive thing, he must be for the trophy, because he continues to prove that he is the best player in history."

Mendes pointed out Ronaldo's exploits in three different European top five leagues and the Champions League. He said:

"Do not forget that Cristiano was the top scorer of the demanding Italian championship, he was the top scorer in the last European championship, he has the record for goals in the Champions League and is the only one to have won everything in three different and very competitive countries like Italy, Spain and England."

"All this with an absolutely unique regularity. From my point of view, the Golden Ball has only one name: Cristiano Ronaldo. He never deserved to win it more than this year. "

The winner of the Ballon d'Or 2021 award will be announced by French magazine France Football on November 29. The likes of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, Ngolo Kante and, of course, Ronaldo lead the race for the accolade.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared in 2021?

Could Cristiano Ronaldo match Lionel Messi's record of six Ballon d'Or triumphs this year?

It has been another prolific year for Cristiano Ronaldo. The attacker has enjoyed a fabulous spell with club and country. He has been tipped by many to go home with the Ballon d'Or award for the sixth time in his career.

Ronaldo finished as the top scorer in Serie A last season with 29 goals and two assists for Juventus in 33 appearances. The Portuguese also claimed the Golden Shoe at the European Championship this summer, scoring five goals and bagging an assist.

Ronaldo has entered the season on the front foot, scoring five times in six games across competitions on his return to Manchester United. It remains to be seen if that'll be enough for Ronaldo to go level with Lionel Messi with six Ballon d'Or awards.

