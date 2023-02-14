Cristiano Ronaldo never skips leg day as he shows off bulging muscles in Al-Nassr training

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo is famous for his dedication to keeping his physical fitness at an elite level. This commitment has been elevated to a whole new level since his recent move to Al Nassr, as evidenced by the images he has shared on social media.

The Portugal captain has been working hard to strengthen his legs and targeting his ability to head the ball. His determination to stay in top shape is clear.

Cristiano Ronaldo trains his legs (via TalkSport)

In an interview with Piers Morgan last year, Ronaldo had discussed his dissatisfaction with the outdated training facilities at Manchester United. But it seems that he is taking full advantage of the facilities at Al Nassr, making the most of his time in Saudi Arabia.

Before his debut with Al Nassr, Ronaldo took to social media to share a photo of himself in the gym, working on his legs. In the caption, he urged his followers to make the most of their workouts, something he has clearly done himself.

Ronaldo's dedication to staying in peak physical condition is evident, and his hard work is paying off.

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia discusses Cristiano Ronaldo's connection with his teammates

Rudi Garcia believes that his team are starting to understand how to make the most of Ronaldo's remarkable talents on the pitch. The 38-year-old joined the Saudi Pro League in December, but his performances at the start were not at the level expected of him.

However, following his incredible performance in the game against Al-Wehda last week, in which he scored all four goals for Al-Nassr, it seems that Ronaldo is back to his former glory.

Following an earlier loss, Garcia asked his players to "play normally" when Ronaldo was on the field, in the hope that the legendary forward would eventually regain his top form. Fortunately, this strategy worked, and Ronaldo's incredible four-goal display was proof.

Speaking about the impressive win, Garcia hailed Ronaldo's connection with his new teammates (via Mirror):

"Ronaldo has reached a great stage of homogeneity and harmony with his teammates. Over time, his team-mates realised what he wanted and when he will score. I think it was a good night for Cristiano Ronaldo because he scored four goals."

