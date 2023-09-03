Cristiano Ronaldo nominated for West Asia region Player of the Month award for August

Cristiano Ronaldo has been nominated for the West Asia region's Player of the Month award for August. The Al-Nassr superstar had a stellar campaign last month, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo was also adjudged the SPL's Player of the Month for August. He is now nominated for a regional best player of the month award. The superstar forward scored a hat-trick against Al-Fateh and a brace against Al-Shabab last month. Apart from that, Ronaldo also assisted in both games.

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his rich vein of form in the month of September as he scored one and provided two assists in his side's SPL showdown against Al-Hazm on Saturday.

Riding on the Portuguese's dazzling displays, Al-Nassr have managed to win three games in a row. They have returned to winning ways after losing their opening two SPL games, the first of which Ronaldo didn't play due to an injury.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez spoke about having Cristiano Ronaldo in the team

Cristiano Ronaldo has been called up to Portugal's squad for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Luxembourg and Slovakia. Portugal have won both of their qualifying games so far.

Speaking about calling up the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to the team, Portugal manager Roberto Martinez lavished praise on the player. He also touched upon Ronaldo's role as a leader and how he has previously faced problems when facing the player as an opposition.

Martinez said in the team announcement press-conference:

“We talk a lot about Ronaldo’s role as a leader, but 200 games is unbelievable. I remember the game between Real Madrid and Everton. I suffered a lot from Cristiano. I really like having him in my dressing room, and not in the other team’s dressing room.”

During the last international break, Ronaldo earned his 200th cap for Portugal. Apart from that, the superstar forward is also the leading goalscorer in the history of international football with 123 strikes to his name.