Cristiano Ronaldo officially removed from Manchester United's squad in FIFA 23 after club exit last month

According to the Manchester Evening News, Cristiano Ronaldo has been removed from the Manchester United squad in FIFA 23 after his exit from the club.

Ronaldo's contract with the Red Devils was mutually terminated last month after the Portuguese legend's explosive interview with Piers Morgan last month.

Ronaldo was United's highest-rated player in the game with an overall rating of 90. He scored 24 goals in 38 games, including 18 in the Premier League, in 2021-22 in what was his first season during the second spell at Old Trafford.

However, he has suffered a downgrade as well. His previous rating has been reduced to 88 after a dismal first half of the season. He has tallied only three goals and two assists across 16 games in all competitions as Erik ten Hag reduced him to a bench role.

Ronaldo is currently without a club, meaning fans of the game will be able to sign the player for free in the FIFA 23 career mode.

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play after his exit from Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo's club career hangs in the balance after his exit from Manchester United. He has been heavily linked with Al-Nassr. While the Saudi Pro League club are ready to offer Ronaldo astronomical wages, the former Real Madrid icon still wants to compete at the highest level.

Al-Nassr won't be able to provide Ronaldo with that sort of competition. A return to Sporting Lisbon was also touted for a while. However, Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim was left agitated by questions related to Ronaldo.

He recently said (via GOAL):

“Ronaldo was in Qatar, they had the opportunity to ask him and they didn't. I've been asked 500 times and I already answered. Everybody in Sporting dreams of the return for Cristiano but we don't have the money to pay his wages.”

The Portuguese club's president Federico Varandas, meanwhile, dismissed notions that Amorim vetoed the return of Ronaldo. He said:

“Ruben Amorim vetoed the return? Of course not. It was never even a topic or was on the table. There was never a conversation with me, with Hugo Viana or Amorim. This topic never existed. I know it sells a lot in the press.”

Hugo Viana, director of the club, also opined on the matter, saying:

“He can decide where he can go. But you never know the future…so whatever he decides, let’s see.”

