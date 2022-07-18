Cristiano Ronaldo's one-word reply to rumours he could leave Manchester United for Sporting

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly open to leaving Manchester United this summer after the club failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season. A host of clubs have been linked with the Portuguese superstar, with Sporting CP the latest to be added to that list.

According to the Manchester Evening News, a viral photo of what was believed to be the Portuguese icon's car was spotted outside Sporting Lisbon's stadium. This sparked rumors that the 37-year-old superstar could be open to a return to the club where it all started for him.

The ace striker represented the Portuguese club in 31 games across all competitions, scoring five goals and registering six assists.

But the former Real Madrid man has himself put an end to such talks by commenting "Fake" under the report. With Jorge Mendes as his agent, it is surprising to see Cristiano Ronaldo still unable to find a new club.

He is, after all, one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. But at 37, it seems that teams are averse to taking a chance with him - a situation made tougher by his high wages.

utdreport @utdreport Cristiano Ronaldo responds to reports of a loan move to Sporting Cristiano Ronaldo responds to reports of a loan move to Sporting https://t.co/lVLnpg7dpG

Cristiano Ronaldo's reply to reports of a potential return to Sporting could be seen as his way of saying that he is still a huge draw for the superclubs.

Sporting finished second in the 2021/22 Primeira Liga season and will play in the Champions League, a competition Ronaldo has featured in for the last 19 years.

Manchester United could sign Ivan Toney from Brentford as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

According to the Mirror, Brentford striker Ivan Toney is attracting interest from a host of clubs, including United.

However, the Red Devils' interest in signing the 26-year-old striker would depend on the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial. Ronaldo's desire to leave Old Trafford this summer is perhaps the worst kept secret in football right now.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Manchester United are keeping tabs on Ivan Toney and could make a move for the Brentford striker Manchester United are keeping tabs on Ivan Toney and could make a move for the Brentford striker 👀📰

If the Portugal international manages to find a new club during the course of this window, Erik ten Hag will then have to think about alternative options up front.

Martial's form over the past couple of seasons has made him an unreliable option to begin with. Having said that, he had a good game in a 4-0 win against Liverpool in a friendly earlier this month.

It remains to be seen what approach the Red Devils will take if their superstar striker departs in the coming weeks. But they could certainly do worse than Toney, who scored 12 goals in 33 league games last season for the Bees.

