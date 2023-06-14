Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on biggest difference he's found in Saudi Arabia following Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken about his adaptation to life in Saudi Arabia following his move to the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31 last year.

He has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 19 games for the club. Ronaldo was recently asked about how he has adapted to the hot weather in the Middle Eastern country. He said (via GOAL):

"The biggest difference I have found in Saudi is obviously the heat and adapting schedules to train later in the day when it is cooler."

He added:

"But I have really gotten used to that now. The fans here have been incredible to me, welcoming me, and those that follow me to continue on this amazing journey.

"Every league and country is different, and I am very proud to have experienced three different leagues in Europe (and won titles in them all)."

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on international duty as Portugal host Bosnia & Herzegovina on Saturday (June 17) before travelling to Iceland three days later in Euro 2024 qualifiers. Ronaldo scored braces in Portugal's first two qualifying games against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in March.

What Cristiano Ronaldo expects from Al-Nassr next season?

Al-Nassr finished runner-ups in the league in Cristiano Ronaldo's first half season at the club. The Portuguese expects the team to get better next season and have better results.

In a recent interview with the Saudi Pro League's official media, Ronaldo explained how he expects the team to get better next season. The 2016 European champion said:

"My expectation was a little bit different. To be honest, I expected to win something this year. But not always, things go the way we want. Sometimes we need patience, consistency and persistence to achieve things."

He added:

"We improved a lot. Let’s say this last five six months, the team improved a lot. Even the league, all the teams improved, and my team as well. It takes time sometimes.

"But, if you believe it's your goal, I think everything is possible. I expected to win something this year, but we didn't. But, next year I am really positive and confident that things will change, and we'll do in a better way. So, let’s believe on that and work on that."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are expected to get a new manager next season. Rudi Garcia was sacked mid-season in the recently concluded 2022-23 campaign, and under-19 coach Dinko Jelicic saw off the campaign.

