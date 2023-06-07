Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on confidential list of things he wants to do after finishing football career

Al-Nassr and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has lifted the lid on what he plans to do after hanging up his boots.

Ronaldo established himself as one of the greatest players of all time after emerging onto the scene in the early 2000s. He has won almost every trophy available to him with club and country. The forward has also won a plethora of accolades, including five Ballons d'Or to his name.

However, at 38, Ronaldo is nearing the end of his illustrious career. The superstar recently moved away from the limelight of European football, joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr last December. Although the Portuguese icon remains in good shape, many agree that he is past his best.

The former Real Madrid forward will be 40 years old when his contract with Al-Nassr runs out in June 2025. It is hard to see him continuing to play professionally well into his 40s. Asked what he would like to do after hanging up his boots, Ronaldo told Binance:

"Too many things. I want to take care, of course, of my business area, which is in many sectors, but I also want to do something maybe related to football and I have two or three more things that I have in mind but I prefer not to say it right now."

Ronaldo already has an impressive business portfolio, having leveraged his image as one of the best players of all time. The Al-Nassr superstar has his own range of lifestyle products under the CR7 brand. He also owns several hair clinics, including two in Porto, Portugal.

The Pestana Hotel Group operates five CR7-branded hotels as a part of its partnership with Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon is currently building a £43 million apartment complex in Portugal in association with Pestana. Apart from his own business ventures, the forward also endorses several brands.

Several big-name players set to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent last November. The Saudi Pro League club made the forward the highest-paid player (£173 million a year) in the world to lure him to the middle east.

Despite the financial outlay, the transfer was seen as a massive coup for Saudi Arabia as a whole. The country believed that signing Cristiano Ronaldo would allow them to convince more big-name players to play in the Saudi Pro League.

Saudi Arabia's expectation is proving to be true as several elite players appear to be on their way to the middle east. Karim Benzema has been confirmed to be joining Pro League champions Al-Ittihad. The Jeddah-based club have also convinced Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante to join them, according to Fabrizio Romano.

More players are expected to join clubs in Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks. Sergio Ramos, Alexis Sanchez, Wilfried Zaha and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could all follow Cristiano Ronaldo to the middle east.

