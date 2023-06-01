Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on life in Saudi Arabia following Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on life in Saudi Arabia following his free transfer to Al-Nassr in December 2022. The star forward is pleased with how the new country is treating him at the moment.

Ronaldo seemed to be fascinated by Saudi Arabia's traditions and culture and talked highly about the food available in the capital city of Riyadh. He also found the local's attraction for nightlife interesting.

Cristiano Ronaldo told Saudi Pro League's official platforms (via Twitter),

"Very good, if you want to come here and have fun and learn about the culture and try the food, the Saudis prefer the nightlife which I think is very interesting and good. If you see during the night, its very beautiful - the city. If you like to eat, coming to Riyadh, its probably one of the best places I would say with more quality restaurants. "

Ronaldo also shared the best time he had with his family whilst in Saudi Arabia:

"The most beautiful experience that I had here, it was when I was in Boulevard World which is something I really enjoyed and brought all my family there but so far very good experience, family are happy."

Cristiano Ronaldo left his previous club, Manchester United, on a sour note in November last year. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had his contract terminated with immediate effect following a controversial interview, where is criticized the manager and the owners. Therefore, it was vital for Ronaldo to feel welcomed in a new country when he first joined Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr could be a start to a great influx of star players joining the Saudi Pro League. According to ESPN, Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has been linked with a big-money move to league champions Al-Ittihad. Lionel Messi has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a great first season in Al-Nassr colors

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a solid start to his life in Saudi Arabia and seems to have settled down well in his new surroundings. The superstar forward was constantly amongst the goals for his new side.

Ronaldo ended his first season at Al-Nassr with a tally of 14 goals and two assists from 19 matches across all competitions. It is, however, worth mentioning that all of his goals have come in the Saudi Pro League this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo played most of the games for Al-Nassr since his transfer in December. The Portugal star, however, missed the final game of the season against Al-Fateh on Wednesday (May 31) due to an injury.

According to Goal, the former Real Madrid forward picked up a knock in their previous game against Al-Ettifaq.

Poll : 0 votes