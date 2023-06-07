Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on how long he wants to keep playing & where he will live after retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he wants to continue playing for two or three more years.

The Portuguese superstar also said that he will return to Madrid and live in the Spanish capital after his retirement. He was quoted as saying by Madrid Xtra:

“My future? I would like to play for 2/3 years more.”

He added about life post-retirement:

“When I retire, I will return to live in Madrid.”

Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. Despite being 38, he's the captain of the Portugul team and scored four goals in two games during the last international break.

He looks set to be a part of their UEFA Euro 2024 squad. However, whether the five-time Ballon d'Or stays on till the 2026 FIFA World Cup is uncertain at the moment, though.

Ronaldo spent nine illustrious seasons in Madrid with Real Madrid. Apart from memories in the Spanish capital from his playing days, the Portuguese has business ventures in the city.

His Pestana CR7 hotel branch recently celebrated its anniversary. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he chose the city to stay in after retirement.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently paid a visit to Singapore

Cristiano Ronaldo recently visited the South Asian country of Singapore. The Portuguese superstar went there as a collaboration with the Peter Lim Scholarship, a fund run by athletes and philanthropists.

He has visited the country twice recently. He reacted to his Singapore visit, posting on social media:

"The world's only tropical garden to be honoured as a UNESCO World Heritage Site is found in Singapore. There I visited my friend's NParks - Peter Lim tree.

"And met the beneficiaries of the NParks - Peter Lim Scholarship. Thank you for your love and support! Don't forget keep learning and #BeSIUPER."

Ronaldo will now join the Portugal team's camp ahead of two Euro 2024 qualifiers this month. He got off to a grand start under new manager Roberto Martinez. The 38-year-old scored braces against Luxembourg and Liechtenstein in the last international break.

Portugal play Bosnia & Herzegovina on June 17 and Iceland three days later.

