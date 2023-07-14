Cristiano Ronaldo owns enviable car collection which includes Bugatti trio worth combined $13.12 million and Rolls Royce valued at $1.3 million

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest and richest superstars in the sporting world and understandably boasts a jaw-dropping car collection, including three Bugattis.

The Portuguese ace is widely considered one of the two greatest footballers of all time alongside Lionel Messi. He is the sport's all-time top scorer with 838 goals for club and country.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, earning huge amounts in the process. He currently plies his trade for Al-Nassr. He has a net worth of around $500 million with his earnings from football and other businesses.

The 38-year-old boasts a lavish lifestyle, including some of the best cars available in the world. So let's take a look at

Cristiano Ronaldo's car collection:

#1. Rolls-Royce - Phantom and Cullinan ($1.3 million)

Rolls-Royce is one of the most luxurious car brands in the world and Cristiano Ronaldo owns two cars from them. The Roll-Royce Phantom costs around $4 million while the Cullinan costs around $9 million.

#2. Bugatti - Chiron, Veyron and Centodieci ($13.12 million)

The Bugatti trio is perhaps the most enviable out of Ronaldo's collection. They cost a massive $13.12 million combined.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his Bugatti (Picture credits: Bugatti's official website)

#3. McLaren Senna ($1 million)

McLaren Senna is named after a legendary Formula One driver Ayrton Senna and is one of the most popular sports cars in the world.

#4. Ferrari - 599 GTO, 599 GTB Fiorano and F430 ($995,000)

Ferrari is one of the most prominent sportscar brands and Cristiano Ronaldo owns three of their cars. The Ferrari 599 GTO costs around $385,000, the 599 GTB Fiorano is around $310,000 and F430 costs $300,000.

#5. Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 ($318,000)

Another popular choice in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's collection is the Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4.

#6. Bentley - Continental GT and Flying Spur ($531,601)

The Bentley Continental GT costs around $220,000 while the Flying Spur is around $311,601.

#7. Aston Martin DB9 ($200,000)

Ronaldo also boasts of an Aston Martin in his collection and his vehicle of choice is the four-seater DB9.

#8. Maserati GranCarbio ($140,000)

The Maserati GranCarbio has been with the Portuguese superstar for over a decade now. He brought it in 2011 for $140,000.

#9. BMW M6 ($109,400)

Of course, he owns a BMW as well, with the M6 being his choice.

#10. Mercedes - G-Class, Benz C220 CDI and Benz C-Class Sports Couple ($249,400)

Alongside the Bugatti and Porsche, Mercedes form the biggest collection in Cristiano Ronaldo's Garage. He owns the G-Class worth $130,900, the Benz C220 CDI worth $70,650, and a Benz C-Class Sports Coupe worth $47,850.

#11. Porsche - 911 Carrera 2S Cabriolet, Cayenne Turbo and Cayenne (#337,400)

The Real Madrid legend's garage also boasts perhaps three of the most popular cars in the world, all from Porsche. The 911 Carrera 2S Cabriolet costs around $129,900, the Cayenne Turbo is worth $130,000 and the Cayenne is around $77,500.

#12. Audi - Q7 and RS6 ($172,300)

Cristiano Ronaldo's immense car collection is completed by two Audis. The Audi Q7 costs around $55,800 while the RS6 is worth $116,500.

Poll : 0 votes