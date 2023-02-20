Cristiano Ronaldo paid massive £250,000 hotel bill before moving into his new house in Saudi Arabia - Reports

According to The Mirror, Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo paid a massive hotel bill of £250,000 before permanently moving to his new house in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo was staying at the Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh along with his family.

His luxurious place had cinema rooms, marble bathrooms, and other facilities. The superstar forward, however, has since moved into his new house.

Ronaldo has settled well on the pitch for Al-Nassr as well. He has scored five goals in as many games for the SPL club and has provided two assists. After going goalless in his first two games, the attacker netted a last-ditch penalty in his third game for the club.

Against Al Wehda, Ronaldo bagged a poker and announced his return to form. While he didn't get on the scoresheet in Al-Nassr's last match against Al-Taawoun, Ronaldo bagged a brace of assists to guide his team to a 2-1 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo's rich vein of form has helped Al-Nassr regain their status as the leaders of the Saudi Pro League. Rudi Garcia's team currently have 40 points on the board after 17 league matches and are level on points with second-placed Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr, however, have a superior goal difference in their favor.

Borussia Dortmund director revealed why the club never considered Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer

Clubs across the globe were put on alert when Cristiano Ronaldo mutually terminated his contract with Manchester United in November last year. One of the clubs that were linked with a move for the Portuguese forward was Borussia Dortmund.

The club's sporting director Carsten Cramer recently explained to Kicker why the Bundesliga side weren't considering a move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He said:

“Basically, the value of Borussia Dortmund does not depend on social media followers. We are a football club, that's the key. We can have the best ideas in marketing, but if we lose 3-0 at home to Freiburg, it doesn't work. Even with the best brand presentation, the be-all and end-all is the product.”

Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia as a free agent and has since managed to rediscover his form.

