Cristiano Ronaldo personally pushing for Al-Nassr to sign his former Juventus teammate - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly playing an instrumental role in Al-Nassr’s pursuit of French midfielder Adrien Rabiot. According to a recent report by Corriere Dello Sport (via X account Transfer News Live), the Saudi Pro League club has offered the 29-year-old a lucrative contract worth €20 million per year.

Rabiot, who has been a free agent since his contract with Juventus expired on June 30, is currently weighing his options after representing France in the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

The midfielder, who made 212 appearances and won four trophies during his five-year stint at Juventus, has been linked with several top European clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool. However, the prospect of reuniting with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East appears to have gained significant momentum.

Trending

The Portuguese superstar, who previously played alongside Rabiot at Juventus between 2018 and 2021, is advocating for the Frenchman’s arrival at Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence within the club could play a key role in the push to bring Rabiot to the Saudi Pro League, where several other high-profile players, including Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Aymeric Laporte, have recently made moves.

The potential signing of Rabiot would mark another significant acquisition for Al-Nassr, further bolstering their squad as they continue to make waves in the rapidly growing Saudi Pro League. For Rabiot, however, a move to Al-Nassr would represent a departure from his previously stated desire to play in the Premier League, where he had been linked (via Sports Mole) with Manchester United as recently as this summer.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr performed in the 2024-25 summer transfer window?

Al-Nassr have had another staggering transfer window, where they've already added plenty more support to the firepower provided by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

The standout acquisition has been the signing of Mohamed Simakan, who was one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe. The 24-year-old is expected to slot into the starting lineup straight away alongside the more experienced Aymeric Laporte.

Allowing David Ospina to leave for free and then bringing in Brazilian gloveman Bento has also rejuvenated the goalkeeping department. The Saudi club has also brought in an explosive Brazilian wing duo of Angelo and Wesley, both currently just 19. Their shift in approach from acquiring established internationals to investing in youngsters with high ceilings could be a welcome change.

Although the decision from manager Luis Castro to terminate left-back Alex Telles' contract might come as a surprise, the signing of Salem Al-Najdi from Al-Fateh has given Al-Nassr plenty of depth in the position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback