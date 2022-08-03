Cristiano Ronaldo picked 5 players for greatness in 2015 - What happened to them? 

In 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked to pick five players who would achieve greatness in the future. He named Martin Odegaard, Neymar, Memphis Depay, Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba.

Seven years on, the five players have traversed different routes but are still playing in Europe's top five leagues, including Ronaldo, who now plays for Manchester United.

The then Real Madrid forward had said (via GiveMeSport) about the quintet in 2015:

“You see many players with potential. I will mention Martin Odegaard of (Real) Madrid, for example. At 16, he’s still young, but you can see he’s a very good player. (Eden) Hazard is also another example, the number seven of Manchester United, Memphis Depay, is a good player too; Paul Pogba and maybe Neymar.”

Let's have a look at how the five players have fared over the years.

Martin Odegaard

He was touted to become a superstar since Real Madrid signed him as a teenager. The Norwegian midfielder, though, needed a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu to gain recognition. Odegaard moved to Arsenal last summer and has become a key player of Mikel Arteta's squad. He has been named Arsenal's captain following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette.

Memphis Depay

Depay played for Manchester United in 2015. However, his stint at Old Trafford was underwhelming, and he has gone on to play for Lyon and Barcelona. The Blaugrana have substantially strengthened their attack this summer, bringing in Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. Depay, as a result, has slipped down the pecking order and could be on the move again this summer.

Paul Pogba

Cristiano Ronaldo picked Paul Pogba for greatness when the Frenchman was playing for Juventus in 2015.

The 29-year-old midfielder is back in Turin this summer after an underwhelming stint at Manchester United, whom he joined for a world-record fee of £89 million in the summer of 2016. However, things didn't go according to plan for Pogba at Old Trafford, as he only showed flashes of his brilliance.

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard, meanwhile, was having an excellent time at Chelsea when Ronaldo touted him for greatness. However, things have gone downhill for him since his £103.5 million move to Real Madrid three years ago. He has not been able to replicate his Chelsea form at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring just six goals, as he continues to battle injuries and poor form.

Neymar

The closest Ronaldo came to getting his prediction right was Neymar. The Brazilian superstar had an excellent spell with Barcelona from 2013 to 2017, winning the continental treble in 2014-15 and two La Liga titles.

He moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a world-record fee of around £200 million. However, Neymar has blown hot and cold at PSG despite playing alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe since last season. He did finish third in the Ballon d'Or rankings twice in his career - in 2015 and 2017.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared since 2015?

Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong.

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, and he's still going strong at the age of 37.

Since 2015, he has won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, whom he left in 2018 after scoring a record 450 goals in 438 games across competitions.

Ronaldo enjoyed a fruitful three-season stint in Italy with Juventus, scoring 101 goals in three seasons and winning two Serie A and a Coppa Italia title. Last summer, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to Manchester United and top-scored with 24 goals across competitions.

