Cristiano Ronaldo pictured beating Manchester United teammates in sprinting race as he looks to prove fitness ahead of Brentford clash 

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was recently spotted in training where he beat his teammates in a race.

The Portuguese looks ready for the Red Devils' next Premier League match away against Brentford on Saturday, August 13.

In a picture shared by Manchester United on Twitter, he was seen leading his teammates in a sprint session.

Ronaldo, 37, missed the club's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia citing "family reasons." However, as per the Manchester Evening News, the forward is looking to leave the club following their failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League last season, accumulating their worst points tally (58) in 30 years. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was their highest goalscorer with 24 goals in 38 matches across competitions.

Following their inability to qualify for the Champions League, United players will have to deal with a 25 percent salary reduction, which has angered the Portugal captain. The salary reduction will see his salary go down from £480,000 per week to £360,000 per week.

Ronaldo took part in the Red Devils' final pre-season friendly, a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano, but only played 45 minutes. He also didn't start against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford, with the club beginning their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 loss last Sunday, August 7.

Manager Erik ten Hag cited the lack of fitness as the reason to leave the forward on the bench. However, the former Real Madrid man now looks determined to find his name in the starting XI against Brentford.

Cristiano Ronaldo starts in Manchester United's friendly against Halifax

As per the Daily Mail (via Sports Illustrated), the Portuguese forward started in the Red Devils' 5-1 win over Halifax in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

After their loss against Brighton, United played a friendly at Carrington to give some players some game time.

The legendary forward started alongside Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho up front.

Donny van de Beek, James Garner and Zidane Iqbal formed the midfield.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Eric Bailly and Tyrell Malacia started in defense, while Tom Heaton manned the goal.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar