"Cristiano Ronaldo should not play every game" - Graeme Souness tears into star Manchester United trio

Five-time English top-flight winner Graeme Souness has criticized Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane.

The trio have been among the many headline signings made by the Red Devils over the last few years. However, they have all struggled at different points this season, with the club set to end yet another season without any silverware.

Ronaldo has been the best among the three players, having scored 21 times in 34 matches across all competitions for United this term.

But Liverpool legend Souness believes the Portugal captain is struggling to cope with the ways of modern football.

He wrote in his column for The Times (via Manchester Evening News):

"Cristiano Ronaldo has a claim to be the best player ever, but is showing signs of being a frustrated figure coming to the end of playing at the highest level. Before he signed, I'd have made it clear he would not play every game but would have wanted him to be an example to everyone in the dressing room."

Souness added:

"It looks like he's finding it hard to get that message across because of how the modern game has evolved and he can't make the impression he wants any more."

The 68-year-old also took aim at Varane, who was signed last summer in the hopes of revitalizing Manchester United's defense. However, injuries and inconsistency have prevented him from doing so.

Souness wrote:

"Critics often focus on Harry Maguire among United's centre-backs but in Raphael Varane, I don't see the same player he was five years ago, bringing me back to what the great Jock Stein said: 'Never judge a player on memory.'"

The Scotsman also criticized Fernandes, who has scored just nine times in 40 matches across all competitions this term.

Souness acknowledged that the midfielder enjoyed a good campaign last time out, where he netted 28 times, but slammed him for his petulant behavior.

He stated:

"Not one big-name signing since Fergie left has been an unqualified success. Bruno Fernandes comes closest, but he's had one good season and one indifferent one. To be a top player he has to cut out the petulance he shows towards his team-mates."

Cristiano Ronaldo saves Manchester United's blushes to keep top-4 hopes alive

While many have argued that Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has been a problem for Manchester United, his goals continue to be vital for the side.

The 37-year-old netted his second league hat-trick of the year over the weekend to help Ralf Rangnick's side win 3-2 against bottom-placed Norwich City.

Ronaldo scored twice in the first 32 minutes to put United in the driver's seat. However, Kieran Dowell's strike in first-half stoppage time and Teemu Pukki's 52nd-minute goal brought the Canaries level at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo then stepped up again to score a brilliant free-kick in the 76th minute to give his side all three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale! 30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale! 💪🏽 https://t.co/McgGZBmzyh

With both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur dropping points this weekend, Manchester United are back in the top-four race. They are just three points behind fourth-placed Spurs with six matches to go.

