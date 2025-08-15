Cristiano Ronaldo to play in India? ISL club FC Goa drawn alongside Al-Nassr in Group D of AFC Champions League Two

By Sripad
Modified Aug 15, 2025 08:27 GMT
The AFC Champions League Two draw took place on Friday, August 15, and FC Goa have been drawn in the same group as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The Portuguese superstar is now scheduled to play in India, but his participation in the matches is unknown.

Ronaldo has an agreement with Al-Nassr to miss 25% of the matches this season, according to Saudi journalist Falah Al Qahtani. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward skipped six of the 11 away matches in the AFC Champions League over the last two seasons, focusing mainly on home games in the competition.

The Portuguese superstar is managing his minutes this season to keep himself ready for the FIFA World Cup next summer. The decision could see him sit out of the FC Goa clash in India, but any call on his participation will be made in the week leading up to the match.

Should Ronaldo decide to sit out of both FC Goa matches, it would be a massive blow for Brison Fernandes. The ISL club's midfielder spoke about his eagerness to face the Al-Nassr captain and told The Times of India earlier this month:

“All of us wonder how great it would be to play against a player of Ronaldo’s stature. Personally, I've been a huge fan. I adore him a lot and follow in every possible way, in whatever manner I can. To be on the same field as Ronaldo would be a dream.”

Cristiano Ronaldo set his sights on winning the AFC Champions League last season, but his hunt for a major trophy at Al-Nassr continues. The Arab Club Champions Cup win in 2023 remains the only silverware added to his collection since moving to the Middle East in 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo hinted at reduced minutes at Al-Nassr this season

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to the media after penning a two-year deal at Al-Nassr this summer and said that he was keeping one eye on the FIFA World Cup next summer. The Portuguese superstar is keen on playing at the tournament in the United States and said (via ESPN):

"I had some offers to play [Club] World Cup but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long, because this is the season of the World Cup, at the end of the season."
"So I want to be ready not only for Al Nassr but also for the national team. This is why I want to stay, because I believe in the project -- not just the next two years but until 2034, which will be the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. I believe, too, that will be the most beautiful [World Cup] ever."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have added Joao Felix in attack after loaning out Jhon Duran to Fenerbahce. They have bolstered the defence with Inigo Martinez from Barcelona, while Kingsley Coman is close to joining from Bayern Munich.

