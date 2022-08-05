Cristiano Ronaldo posts encouraging message on Instagram before Manchester United's season opener against Brighton 

Basking in the sun, Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo posted a cheery image on his Instagram handle on Thursday (August 4).

Ahead of the Red Devils’ Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (August 6), Ronaldo’s happy disposition is bound to come as a relief to wary fans.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s best efforts, the Red Devils missed out on Champions League qualification last season, leading to speculation that the 37-year-old would leave the club this summer.

Ronaldo himself has remained tight-lipped on the matter and is currently in contention to feature for Erik ten Hag’s side against the Seagulls this weekend.

𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 Cristiano Ronaldo is now reportedly 'begging' #mufc to set a transfer fee so he can leave the club for an offer already on the table.𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 Cristiano Ronaldo is now reportedly 'begging' #mufc to set a transfer fee so he can leave the club for an offer already on the table.𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 👇

On Thursday, Ronaldo took to Instagram to share a content snap of himself under the clear skies of Manchester. With the caption “Mood,” here is the image the superstar posted:

Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021, emerged as Manchester United’s best player in the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions. 18 of those 24 goals came in the English top flight, making him the division’s third-highest scorer, behind joint top scorers Mohamed Salah and Heung-min Son (23 goals).

Cristiano Ronaldo shows exemplary attitude in Manchester United training

Ronaldo played his first match under Erik ten Hag on July 31, in a 1-1 friendly draw with Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford. The Portuguese superstar only featured in the first half and was spotted leaving the stadium before the full-time whistle, drawing criticism from his new coach.

The former Real Madrid man has seemingly taken the criticism in good spirits and had a fruitful training session with the Red Devils on Thursday (August 4).

As per the Manchester Evening News, Cristiano Ronaldo was hard at work in Manchester United’s last training session, pushing to regain his fitness. He was also seen walking alongside Argentine teenager Alejandro Garnacho, a player who recently dedicated an Instagram post to the Portuguese forward.

Having only played 45 minutes of football in pre-season, Ronaldo might not yet be at his 100%. However, with Anthony Martial missing out due to a hamstring problem, the Portugal skipper could be thrust into action sooner than anticipated.

