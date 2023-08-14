Cristiano Ronaldo posts heartwarming photo just a day after helping Al-Nassr win Arab Club Champions Cup

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo recently took to social media and uploaded a heartwarming snap with his family after he won his first trophy with the Saudi Pro League Side.

After the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr from Manchester United. Since then, he has been leading the side and helping them win with his attacking prowess and experience.

Consequently, the Portuguese attacker scored twice in Al-Nassr's triumph over Al-Hilal in Arab Club Champions Cup on Saturday (August 12). Playing alongside former Liverpool star Sadio Mane and Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic at the King Fahd Stadium, Ronaldo scored the equalizer in the 74th minute.

Hence, cementing the victory, the Portuguese attacker later scored his second goal of the match in the first half in extra time (98th minute). Consequently, after lifting the prestigious title of the Arab Club Champions Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to upload a picture with his family.

Ronaldo's Instagram story with his family after winning the Arab Club Champions Cup

In the picture, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can be seen sitting close to his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and his children. Moreover, the Arab Club Champions Cup trophy was set on the table and is also visible in the Instagram story.

Al-Nassr manager provided injury update about Cristiano Ronaldo after Arab Club Champions Cup final

Despite an unremarkable pre-season campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo impressed all the critics and spectators after scoring twice and helping Al-Nassr grab a massive victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup. Moreover, despite being down to only nine men, Ronaldo lifted his first trophy with the Saudi Pro League side on Saturday as Al-Nassr sank Al-Hilal.

However, concerns flared after the Portuguese attacker had to be subbed out after sustaining an injury. Consequently, clearing up all the speculation, Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro provided an update on Ronaldo's injury after the match.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will be back as soon as possible from his injury," Luis Castro said after the match according to the CR7 Timeline.

Expand Tweet

Consequently, according to AlRiyadiya, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will most probably miss Al-Nassr's first Saudi Pro League match of the 2023/24 season. Al-Nassr will take on Al-Ettifaq at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium on August 14.