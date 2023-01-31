Cristiano Ronaldo posts inspirational message ahead of Al-Nassr's match against Al Fateh

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to Twitter to give fans a glimpse of his preparations for the upcoming Saudi Pro League clash against Al Fateh.

At the end of last year, Al-Nassr officially confirmed the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo. The player was unveiled in Riyadh on 3 January, after penning a two-and-a-half-year deal (June 2025). As per multiple sources, the former Manchester United superstar is set to earn a staggering $200 million during his stay with Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his Al-Nassr debut in a 1-0 victory over Al Ettifaq on 22 January. In the following game, Ronaldo tasted his first defeat in a competitive game in Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ittihad inflicting a 3-1 defeat upon his team in the Saudi Super Cup.

The Portugal icon is looking to help his team return to winning ways in the Saudi Pro League clash against Al Fateh on Friday (3 February). On 30 January, he posted four images of himself training for the game and paired them with an inspiring caption.

“Hard work never stops 💪🏼,” Ronaldo’s Twitter caption read.

Despite being a newcomer, Ronaldo has already earned the captain’s armband at Al-Nassr. The onus will be on him to lead from the front and help his team extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.

Al-Nassr director reportedly tore into Cristiano Ronaldo following Super Cup defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticized for his lackluster performance in Al-Nassr’s Saudi Super Cup defeat to Al-Ittihad last week. According to the Indian Express, fans are not the only ones who have been left frustrated with Ronaldo’s displays. In a leaked video, one of Al-Nassr’s directors is reportedly seen slamming the record signing’s performance.

“Get out of here. I spent 200 million euros and he [Ronaldo] only knows how to go ‘Siuuuu’. It’s not possible,” one of the club’s directors is seemingly seen saying in the video.

Ronaldo, who left Manchester United by mutual consent in November, has not had the most productive season in 2022-23. Before leaving the Red Devils, he featured in 16 games for the club across competitions, scoring only thrice.

Poll : 0 votes