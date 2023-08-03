Cristiano Ronaldo posts message on Instagram after crucial goal for Al-Nassr against Zamalek

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a message on his Instagram after scoring the equalizer in Al-Nassr's 1-1 draw against Zamalek in the Arab Club Champions Cup. The Portugal captain came in clutch as he restored parity with his 87th-minute header.

Al-Nassr were staring at elimination from the Arab Club Champions Cup when Zamalek took the lead from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute. Captain Ronaldo, though, helped the team seal their route to the knockout stages of the competition.

The 38-year-old penned a social media message after helping his side get a crucial draw as he wrote:

"Qualified! Well done team!"

Cristiano Ronaldo is now level with Germany legend Gerd Muller as the highest-headed goalscorer in the history of football. The Portugal captain scored his 144th header when he converted Ghislain Konan's cross with a familiar leap inside the penalty area.

Piers Morgan also reacted to Ronaldo getting on the scoresheet as the British broadcaster wrote on social media:

"Another last minute bullet header equaliser to keep his team in the competition… no prize for guessing who.. the clutch."

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan @Cristiano Another last minute bullet header equaliser to keep his team in the competition… no prize for guessing who.. the clutch@Cristiano pic.twitter.com/11csUv7p8X

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, will return to action on Sunday, August 6, as they take on Raja CA in the quarter-finals of the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Zamalek captain spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo after the draw against Al-Nassr

Zamalek put up a solid display and the Egyptian club were well-organized throughout the course of the clash against Al-Nassr. They managed to keep Ronaldo at bay for the majority of the game.

Even after Sadio Mane's introduction, Luis Castro's team found it hard to get through on goal. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, needed one clear-cut opening to turn the equation of the group on its head. Zamalek's Egyptian captain, Shikabala, pointed that out, telling the media after the match (via @bt3 Twitter):

"We played a big game and gave everything, but when you face a big player like Ronaldo, all he needs is one moment and just one chance to settle things."

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in two games in a row and is seemingly regaining his form. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's strike against Zamalek was his 16th for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo has also provided three assists for the SPL club so far, playing 22 matches since making his January debut.