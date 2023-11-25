Cristiano Ronaldo posts message on social media after incredible brace vs Al Akhdoud

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message for Al-Nassr fans following the club's 3-0 win against Al Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (November 24).

The Portuguese icon starred in the win, bagging a late brace after midfielder Sami Al-Najei opened the scoring in the 13th minute for the Riyad-based club. Ronaldo then added a second and a third in the 77th and 80th minutes to ensure the points for Al-Nassr.

The first of his goals was a thumping right-footed effort from a tight angle, while the second was an audacious chip from about 30 yards out with the keeper out of position. After this win, the 38-year-old striker wrote on his Instagram account while sharing a series of pictures:

"Happy weekend everyone!"

The former Real Madrid superstar has been in incredible form this season for Al-Nassr, bagging 18 goals and nine assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.

He joined the Saudi Arabian side from Manchester United in January 2023 after a falling-out with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag. Since Ronaldo agreed with the Manchester side to mutually terminate his agreement and allow him to join Al-Nassr, the forward has made 37 appearances for his current employers. From those matches, he's scored 32 goals and assisted 11.

After this win, Al-Nassr are placed second in the Saudi Pro League, just one point behind leaders Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand. So far, Ronaldo's side have racked up 34 points in 14 matches. Up next is an AFC Champions League clash against Iranian side Persepolis on Monday (November 27).

Al-Nassr coach calls Cristiano Ronaldo the best in the world after Al-Akhdoud win

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after the latter bagged a brace in his club's 3-0 Saudi Pro League win against Al-Akhdoud on Friday.

The former Manchester United star managed to score two stunning goals to help his side over the line on the night. Following that performance, Castro said about Ronaldo (via Sports Brief):

"We have Cristiano, who is the best player in the world. Everything becomes easy for you when the Number one plays with you."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left Europe after achieving immense success in club football. He won the UEFA Champions League five times, the Premier League thrice, and Serie A and La Liga twice each, among other honors.