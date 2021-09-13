Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League goals scored: Favorite opponents, total number of Manchester United goals and other details

Cristiano Ronaldo made his highly-anticipated second Premier League debut for Manchester United this past weekend. He started for the Red Devils in their fourth league match of the season against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

What followed was essentially a fairytale homecoming, as Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals to mark his heroic return to Manchester United. The brace added to Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League goal tally, which now stands at 86 goals from 197 league matches for Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard added one goal apiece as Manchester United completed a 4-1 rout against Newcastle. The dominant win saw the Red Devils establish themselves at the top of the Premier League table.

Which Premier League clubs has Cristiano Ronaldo scored the most goals against?

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the sport's history

Cristiano Ronaldo's goals for Manchester United have come against a plethora of teams. The 36-year-old has now scored a total of 120 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils - most of which have come against Premier League clubs.

He has scored 10 goals against Tottenham Hotspur so far, making them his favorite opponents. 9 have been against Aston Villa and the brace this weekend made it 8 against Newcastle United.

The Portuguese superstar has also scored 6 goals against Arsenal and 5 goals against Manchester City during his first stint at Manchester United. There is little doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to add to his numbers across the board this season. He has also made it publicly clear that he aims to win silverware this season.

Following Manchester United's win against Newcastle, Cristiano Ronaldo said in an interview:

"This team needs to be mature if it wants to win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League."

🗣"The team needs to be mature if it wants to win the Premier League and Champions League.



Cristiano Ronaldo outlines his aims and ambitions at Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/dyfLHz7Nck — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 11, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has also said that returning to Manchester United is the best decision he's made.

What kind of goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Manchester United in the Premier League?

Of his 86 Premier League goals, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 48 with his right foot, 10 with his left and 9 headers. His 86 goals have come from 197 league appearances for Manchester United, averaging out to 0.44 goals per game.

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo has also registered 34 assists in the Premier League during his first stint at the club and he will almost certainly add to that tally this season.

With 34 Premier League matches left, the only question is just how many goals and assists he will go on to register. It is yet to be seen whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play every match for Manchester United this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly intent on managing his minutes.

Also Read

However, one would think these aforementioned statistics will only get better by the end of the season.

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh