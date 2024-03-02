“Cristiano Ronaldo is not prepared for the failures in life” - Psychologist makes bold claim after Ronaldo receives ban for controversial gesture

A prominent Portuguese psychologist, Filipa Torrinha Nunes, has made controversial claims about Cristiano Ronaldo after the latter was dealt a one-game ban.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker was handed a ban for his obscene gestures towards Al-Shabab fans, who were chanting Lionel Messi's name. This incident took place when Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr won 3-2 at Al-Shabab last Sunday (February 25).

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was also slapped with a $6,800 fine alongside his ban, which saw him miss the 4-4 draw to Al-Hazm on Thursday (February 29). Claiming that Ronaldo's actions came about due to his inability to accept failure, Nunes told Portuguese program Alo Portugal (via HIPER):

"Cristiano Ronaldo has a bad losing streak. He always has since he was a kid. There is a good side and a bad side. On the one hand, it makes you be very intense in your achievements and be the best in the world. Which is his case, is perseverance.”

She added:

“But on the other hand, he can’t fit in that sometimes he doesn’t he runs well, that sometimes he is insulted, that sometimes there are fans who won’t like him, that one day his career will end. I believe that Cristiano Ronaldo is not prepared for the failures in life.”

The 39-year-old striker will return to action for the first leg of his team's AFC Champions League quarter-final match against Al Ain on Monday (March 4).

Cristiano Ronaldo defends his actions during the 3-2 Al-Shabab win

Cristiano Ronaldo believes that his actions, which led to a one-game ban, ought to be perceived as normal celebrations after scoring a winning goal. The Portuguese icon's controversial gesture came after Talisca bagged an 86th-minute winner, with the game tied 2-2 against Al-Shabab.

Ronaldo himself scored from the spot in that match to give the Riyadh-based outfit a first-half lead (21'). Speaking after the incident, which created quite a buzz on social media, he said (via talkSPORT):

"I respect all clubs. And the joy after the shot expresses strength and victory, and it is not shameful. We are used to it in Europe."

Ronaldo's presence was dearly missed in the draw against Al-Hazm, given his form this campaign. He has scored 28 goals and assisted 11 from 29 appearances across competitions.

