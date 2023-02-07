Cristiano Ronaldo presented with personalised birthday cake by Al-Nassr teammates during celebrations

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with a personalized birthday cake by his teammates as the Portuguese celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday.

In a video clip posted by the Saudi Arabian side, Ronaldo could be seen reigning in the celebrations with his new teammates at the club's training ground.

There, he was surprised with a birthday cake that had a picture of himself and his family from his unveiling a few weeks ago, with the words "Happy birthday Ronaldo" written on it too.

Al Nassr released the video on their official Twitter account with the caption (via GOAL):

"Ronaldo celebrates his first birthday in his new home 🤩 Happy Birthday to our Captain @Cristiano 🥳🎂 Wishing you another year full of achievements 🐐"

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star was all smiles as his teammates sang the happy birthday song before the group stood together for pictures.

Interestingly, Ronaldo's birthday came just days after he scored his first goal for the Knights of Najd, whipping in an unstoppable penalty in the third minute of stoppage time to secure a 2-2 draw for his team against Al Fateh.

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN



Happy Birthday to our Captain

Wishing you another year full of achievements Ronaldo celebrates his first birthday in his new home 🤩Happy Birthday to our Captain @Cristiano Wishing you another year full of achievements Ronaldo celebrates his first birthday in his new home 🤩Happy Birthday to our Captain @Cristiano 🥳🎂Wishing you another year full of achievements 🐐 https://t.co/KyjbNDFd3H

It certainly went a long way in reducing some pressure on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who had endured a terrible start at the club, failing to score in his first two games.

Now that he's officially off the mark for Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo will be hungry to add to his tally going forward.

The Portugal international joined the Riyadh outfit in a record $200 million transfer in December after failing to secure a move to a Champions League side following his acrimonious exit from Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Europe?

Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia stunningly claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not end his career at the club and will instead return to Europe.

He said that after they were knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals by Al-Ittihad, who beat them 3-1 as Ronaldo had a stinker in the match.

Football Talk @FootballTalkHQ 🗣️“Cristiano Ronaldo will not retire with Al Nassr. He will return at the end of his career to Europe to retire there.



-Rudi Garcia 🗣️“Cristiano Ronaldo will not retire with Al Nassr. He will return at the end of his career to Europe to retire there.-Rudi Garcia https://t.co/hhV7Fk5iv6

His time in Europe appeared to be over as he'd be 40 by the time his contract with the Riyadh outfit is over.

With no major European club showing interest in him last year following his Manchester United exit, it seems unlikely that it could change then, given his age and declining powers.

Poll : 0 votes