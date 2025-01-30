Cristiano Ronaldo provides honest response when asked if anybody could emulate his and Lionel Messi's numbers in the future

Cristiano Ronaldo believes it will be very difficult for anyone to emulate his and Lionel Messi's numbers in the future. The superstar duo has redefined the limits of excellence in football since breaking into the scenes almost two decades ago.

The Portuguese has registered 920 goals and 256 assists from 1,259 appearances across competitions for club and country to date. The Argentinean, meanwhile has scored 850 goals and set up 379 more from 1,083 games so far.

Speaking recently to journalist Edu Aguirre (via Al Nassr Zone), Ronaldo acknowledged that their numbers may never be repeated again.

“I hope football is very good, but I see it as something difficult,” said Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have divided the world into two camps for close to two decades. The world has rarely seen such fierce rivalry in football, but the Portuguese has now revealed that he never had a bad relationship with La Pulga.

"I have never had a bad relationship with Messi," said Ronaldo.

The forward currently plies his trade with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, having moved to the Middle East in December 2022. The 39-year-old has scored 78 goals and set up 18 more from 87 games across competitions for the Saudi club to date.

Meanwhile, Messi left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent in the summer of 2023 to join Inter Miami, where he currently operates. The Argentinean has scored 34 goals and 18 assists from 39 games across competitions for the Herons so far.

When do Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's contracts expire?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both in the final year of their contracts. While the Portuguese's deal with Al-Nassr expires this summer, La Pulga's contract will run out at the end of the year.

Recent reports from Marca have suggested that the Portuguese is all set to sign a blockbuster new one-year deal with the Saudi club. Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly earn €183m for an extra season while he will also receive a 5% stake in the club. However, an official confirmation is pending.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami are also locked in talks to tie Lionel Messi down to a new deal. The Argentinean has been a revelation since making the move to the Chase Stadium and the club are eager to extend his stay, according to Marca.

Interestingly, the new deal could apparently allow the player to temporarily return to Barcelona at the end of this year.

