"Cristiano Ronaldo pull", "Man Utd is winning the EPL" - Fans lose their mind as Fabrizio Romano drops exciting transfer update about Real Madrid star Casemiro 

Manchester United fans online are thrilled after Fabrizio Romano's update involving Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro. According to the Italian journalist, the Red Devils are working towards completing the transfer by Friday.

The Brazilian midfielder is seemingly on the verge of signing for United in the summer transfer window. According to the Daily Mail, he would cost the Red Devils around £60 million. The Real Madrid midfielder will sign a four-year contract which will keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2026.

On Bruno Guimarães - always been highly rated by Real Madrid, but Newcastle consider Bruno not for sale. Manchester United are working to complete Casemiro deal on Friday with both Real Madrid and player’s camp. Positive feelings - it’s John Murtough on it.On Bruno Guimarães - always been highly rated by Real Madrid, but Newcastle consider Bruno not for sale. Manchester United are working to complete Casemiro deal on Friday with both Real Madrid and player’s camp. Positive feelings - it’s John Murtough on it. 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFCOn Bruno Guimarães - always been highly rated by Real Madrid, but Newcastle consider Bruno not for sale. https://t.co/OXh0MVnOty

Manchester United fans on Twitter were understandably excited by the prospect of signing a proven champion in the form of Casemiro. Some fans believe that signing the Brazilian international will propel them to the Premier League title this season. Others credit Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at the club as the main attraction.

United fans are also delighted to see their club attract a five-time Champions League winner despite them competing in the UEFA Europa League this season.

Here are a few tweets in that regard from exuberant fans on the social media platform:

Casemiro will go down as one of Real Madrid's modern-day greats. The midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Brazilian side Santos back in 2013. Since then, the defensive midfielder has gone on to make 336 appearances for Real Madrid and has contributed 31 goals and 29 assists across competitions.

Casemiro has enjoyed tremendous success during his time at Real Madrid. The Brazilian international has won three La Liga titles, five Champions Leagues and three FIFA Club World Cups amongst other accolades.

Real Madrid had formed one of the best midfield trios in Europe comprising of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro. The trio started for Los Blancos during their latest Champions League triumph, a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the final in Paris earlier this summer.

Manchester United will solve their defensive midfielder issue by signing Casemiro from Real Madrid

Manchester United have been in need of a defensive midfielder for quite some time now. It seems like they will finally resolve their issue by signing Casemiro from Los Blancos.

United's midfield has been scrutinized in the past with the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay having underwhelming performances in recent times.

Manchester United need players like Fabinho and Rodri, who shield the backline for Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively.

Nemanja Matic was a capable defensive midfielder but the Serbian was past his prime in his last few seasons at the club. He left the club earlier this summer to join Serie A side AS Roma.

Manchester United have had a poor start to the new season. Erik ten Hag's side are bottom of the league following their defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1) and Brentford (4-0).

