Cristiano Ronaldo pulls off incredible nutmeg before scoring in Al-Nassr win over Al-Raed, video goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo starred with a brilliant turn and goal as Al-Nassr continued their winning ways in the Saudi Pro League, winning 3-1 at Al-Raed on Saturday (September 16).

After Al-Raed dominating proceedings without scoring, Sadio Mane put the visitors in front in first-half stoppage time. Soon, Bander Whaeshi pulled back Mane inside the box and was promptly sent off.

Al-Nassr made their numerical superiority count in the second period, with an Anderson Talisca long-range strike bulging the Al-Raed net in the 49th minute.

Ronaldo joined the fun 12 minutes from time, producing a sumptuous turn inside the opposition box - which took out two defenders - before firing home with his weaker left foot.

It was a league-leading seventh goal in five games for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who also leads the division with four assists.

Here's the video:

Mohamed Fouzair reduced the deficit for the hosts in the 89th minute, but it was too little too late as Al-Alami registered their fourth straight league win. Despite the win, Rudi Garcia's side remain sixth in the standings, four adrift of leaders Al-Hilal.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on fire for Al-Nassr this season. After scoring six times in as many games in his team's victorious Arab Club Champions Cup campaign, the 38-year-old starred with an assist in the AFC Champions League playoff win over Shahab Al-Alhi.

Ronaldo drew a blank in his first Saudi Pro League game of the season but has scored in his four - scoring seven times and assisting four. After his first hat-trick for Al-Nassr in the 5-0 win at Al-Fateh, the Portugal captain starred with a brace in the 4-0 home win over Al-Shahab.

The 38-year-old then netted his landmark 850th goal for club and country in the 5-1 win at Al-Hazem just before the international break. Ronaldo was on target again in the 3-1 win at Al-Raed.