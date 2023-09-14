Cristiano Ronaldo puts nervous female fan at ease with adorable reaction to airport selfie, video goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo put a nervous female fan at ease while waiting at the airport. The fan was starstruck and was too nervous to ask the 38-year-old for a selfie after spotting the Portugal captain.

Ronaldo's adorable reaction, however, helped the fan get over her jitters, judging by her reaction on a video that has gone viral on social media. They both smiled facing the camera as the fan took a selfie from a distance. A user named 'lieshchynka' posted the video on TikTok and it has since gone viral across various social media platforms.

Ronaldo is arguably the most popular footballer on the planet and has a massive fan base. The Portuguese icon shares a deep bond with his admirers and his friendly gestures towards them are often on display. The latest incident is yet another instance that highlighted the player's amicable character.

Cristiano Ronaldo was a part of the Portugal team for the recent international break as the 2016 European champions played Slovakia and Luxembourg. Ronaldo picked up a yellow card against Slovakia and missed the game against Luxemburg as a result. As he was seen alongside his Portugal teammates in the video, the superstar forward may have been en route to Portugal after playing Slovakia in Bratislava in a UEFA Euro qualifier in the above video.

Domestically, Ronaldo has led his club side Al-Nassr from the front this season, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in 10 matches. Riding on Ronaldo's rich vein of form, they are currently on a three-game winning streak in the league after losing their first two Saudi Pro League matches of the season.

Who will Cristiano Ronaldo and his team Al-Nassr be facing next?

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to action with Al-Nassr on September 16 as the Riyadh-based side take on Al-Raed away from home in an SPL showdown. Al-Nassr sit sixth in the league table with nine points from five matches while Al-Raed languish in the 14th spot, having amassed only four points from their opening five league games.

Al-Nassr and Al-Raed have so far faced each other 35 times with the former winning 29 of those games and the latter winning only one. Five matches have ended in stalemates. It is important to note that the Knights of Najd have won 14 of their last 15 games across competitions against Al-Raed.

Al-Nassr emerged triumphant with a spectacular 4-0 win when the two teams locked horns in April this year in the league. Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal of the game in the fourth minute.