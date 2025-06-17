Cristiano Ronaldo ranked 3rd as new Real Madrid signing Franco Mastantuono picks his top 10 in GOAT debate

New Real Madrid signing Franco Mastantuono has ranked Cristiano Ronaldo third in his list of the top 10 football players of all time. On River Plate's official TikTok page (via Albiceleste Talk on X), the 17-year-old was asked to pick his top ten players in history.

The Argentine midfielder hailed countryman Lionel Messi as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) by putting him in the top spot. Franco Mastantuono named another Argentine football icon, Diego Maradona, in the second position, followed by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in third spot and Brazilian icon Pele in fourth.

The River Plate midfielder backed Dutch legend Johan Cruyff as the fifth greatest player of all time before placing two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazario in sixth position. Former France captain Zinedine Zidane found the seventh spot in Franco Mastantuono's list, and Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta was placed eighth.

The only defender to win the Ballon d'Or twice, Franz Beckenbauer, was placed ninth on the list by the 17-year-old. Meanwhile, Mastantuono completed the top ten list by naming Ronaldinho at the last remaining spot.

The Argentine midfielder has agreed to join Los Blancos for a reported fee of €45 million. Mastantuono has signed a six-year deal with Real Madrid and will join the club on August 14, after the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Former Real Madrid captain backs Los Blancos for the Club World Cup title

Monterrey CF Access Day: FIFA Club World Cup - Source: Getty

Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has claimed that Los Blancos are the favourites to win the FIFA Club World Cup. Real Madrid will start their Club World Cup campaign against Saudi giants Al-Hilal on June 18. Ahead of the game, Sergio Ramos has dubbed the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners as the favourites over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Luis Enrique's side beat Inter Milan 5-0 to win the Champions League last month and started their Club World campaign with a 4-0 win over Atlético Madrid. However, Ramos thinks Los Blancos can win the club tournament.

The former Sevilla defender told reporters ahead of Monterrey's tournament opener against Inter Milan on Tuesday, June 17, at the Rose Bowl Stadium (via Sportstar):

"Real Madrid are always the favourites in the big competitions."

Ramos left the La Liga giants on a free transfer in July 2021 and joined PSG. Later, he played for his boyhood club, Sevilla, in the 2023-24 season before joining Monterrey in February this year.

