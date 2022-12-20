Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has named Cristiano Ronaldo in the fourth position on his list of the five greatest footballers of his generation.

The Englishman posted his ranking on social media and it features some of the biggest names we've witnessed in the sport over the last couple of decades.

Revealing the list, Bent explained that he's decided not to include Pele and Diego Maradona in his rankings as he prefers to focus on players he's had the privilege to watch

"The Best of my era. I know Pele and Maradona Are icons but I'm talking people I've seen," he stated.

In the first position was Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi. The Argentine's claim for the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) title strengthened considerably after he guided his country to the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar last weekend.

The 35-year-old holds the record for the most Ballon d'Or wins in history (7), as well as the most European Golden Boots (6) and the most IFFHS Best Playmaker awards (4).

In the second spot is Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario, who is regarded by many as the greatest striker in history. The former Real Madrid forward has won three FIFA Player of The Year awards and two Ballon d'Or awards as well as the FIFA World Cup.

1. Messi

2. R9

3. Zidane

4. Ronaldo

Zinedine Zidane, a three-time FIFA World Player of The Year award winner, who also won the World Cup in his career, took the third spot ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Another Brazilian great Ronaldinho, a World Cup, Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year award winner completes the top five list.

Cristiano Ronaldo's reputation takes a dip after Lionel Messi's World Cup triumph

Lionel Messi played an important role in helping Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup win.

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a seat with Lionel Messi at the top of the game for the last two decades. However, following the latter's recent World Cup triumph, coupled with the former struggling to perform in Qatar before getting dropped from the team, it's widely believed that they're no longer on the same pedestal.

Over the years, the finest players have needed to win the World Cup to be considered among the sport's greatest, and it was the one trophy missing from Messi and Ronaldo's incredible trophy cabinets.

The Argentine, however, managed to etch his name in history in Qatar and joins the likes of Pele and Maradona as some of the greatest players to have ever graced the sport. With age not on his side and waning prowess, Cristiano Ronaldo might have finally fallen behind in his rivalry with Messi.

