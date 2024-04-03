Cristiano Ronaldo reaches incredible career milestone in Al-Nassr's SPL clash against Abha

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reached the incredible milestone of 250 assists across his career in Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League clash against Abha Club on Tuesday, March 2. The Knights of Najd won 8-0.

He scored back-to-back free-kicks in the 11th and 21st minutes and then cheekily chipped the opposition goalkeeper from 25 yards in the 42nd minute to complete a first-half hattrick.

The third goal made it back-to-back hattricks for the 39-year-old, having bagged three goals in Al-Nassr's 5-1 win against relegation-battling Al-Tai on Saturday, March 30.

After completing his hattrick, he turned provider for Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem for the side's fifth goal in the 44th minute. He ran in behind, drew the goalkeeper out, and cut the ball across for the Saudi Arabian to tap home into an empty net.

With Al-Nassr 5-0 up at half-time, Ronaldo was taken off the pitch. His team took care of business, scoring three more goals for an 8-0 result at full-time.

Excluding club friendlies, the legend's career tally now sits on a staggering 885 goals and 250 assists in 1215 games for club and country, a whopping 0.96 goal contributions per game (via Messi vs Ronaldo).

At 39 years of age, the Portuguese superstar is still going strong in the Saudi Pro League and isn't expected to stop anytime soon. Could we see him hit 1000 goals across his career before he calls it a day? Only time will tell.

"We are not slowing down!" - Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram after Al-Nassr's 8-0 win over Abha

Cristiano Ronaldo made an Instagram post after Al-Nassr's 8-0 win over Abha Club in the Saudi Pro League, suggesting that retirement was not on the horizon for him.

After scoring back-to-back hattricks against Al-Tai and Abha and inspiring his side to 5-1 and 8-0 wins respectively, the Portuguese superstar took to social media to showcase his happiness.

He posted a collection of pictures of himself and his team celebrating the huge win, captioning the post:

"We are not slowing down!"

Ronaldo has extended his lead atop the Pro League Golden Boot race, now having scored 29 goals and 10 assists in 24 appearances. He sits seven goals clear of second-placed Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is currently out with a long-term ankle injury.

After Tuesday's result, the equation in the title race remained the same as runaway leaders Al-Hilal continued their incredible streak by winning 3-0 against Al-Akhdoud.

Hilal still sit 12 points clear of Al-Nassr, with the sides having 74 and 62 points respectively after 26 rounds of fixtures. The two sides face off in mouth-watering clashes in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal on April 8, as well as in the league on May 16.

