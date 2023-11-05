Cristiano Ronaldo reaches incredible milestone after scoring for Al-Nassr in 2-0 win over Al-Khaleej

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo set a new milestone of scoring 400 goals after turning 30 following his strike against Al-Khaleej on Saturday, November 5.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for his team 26 minutes after kick-off, before Aymeric Laporte added a second following the half-time break as Al-Nassr won 2-0.

The 38-year-old star, who smashed a spectacular long-range volley into the bottom corner, added another feather to his cap with the strike as it was his 400th since turning 30.

A bulk of those goals have obviously come with Real Madrid, for whom he scored more than 140 since February 2015, when he turned 30. Another 101 came with Juventus.

Ronaldo bagged 27 more goals during his second term with Manchester United and 35 with Al-Nassr thus far. With Portugal's national team, the prolific forward has scored a staggering 75 since his 30th birthday, another astonishing feat.

He later took to X to celebrate his side's win, putting up four photos of himself doing the iconic 'Siuuu' celebration as well as one with the team in a huddle. The caption along with the post read:

"Solid win [flexed biceps emoji] We keep the pressure on! @AlNassrFC_EN [yellow heart emoji][blue heart emoji]"

Ronaldo will return to action on Tuesday as Al-Nassr visit Al-Duhail in Qatar for match-day four of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo is an evergreen scorer

Even at 38, Cristiano Ronaldo shows no signs of stopping. He has scored 863 career goals for club and country, and nearly 50 percent of them have come after he turned 30. It's a remarkable feat indeed as players tend to decline at that age.

The Portuguese has also seen a few dry spells over the last eight years, but never long enough to suggest that he's done performing at a high level. Even at such a ripe old age (soon to be 39), the former Real Madrid and Manchester United ace continues to bang in the goals.

Since joining Al-Nassr last year, he's scored 35 goals in 41 games, including 21 in 22 matches this season. This is a testament to his evergreen scoring ability, one that few in history can hold a candle to.