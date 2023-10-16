Cristiano Ronaldo reaches incredible milestone after scoring for Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 1,100th career goal contribution for club and country in Portugal's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday (October 16).

At the Bilino Polje in Zenica, a rampant Portugal side have run riot, with their captain Ronaldo opening the scoring inside five minutes from the spot. The strike marked the 38-year-old's 858th goal for club and country and 1,100th goal contribution.

Fifteen minutes later, Ronaldo added to that tally with another goal, which doubled Portugal's lead on the night. It was his 127th Portugal goal in his 203rd game and his ninth in seven games in the ongoing Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Roberto Martinez's side added to Ronaldo's brace with three more goals before the break, with Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix also getting on the scoresheet.

Portugal have already booked their place at Euro 2024 in Germany with their 3-2 home win over Slovakia on Friday. With a 5-0 half-time lead in Zenica, the Selecao are on course for their eighth straight win to continue their perfect qualifying campaign.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo looking for more history in Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. The Al-Nassr forward is still going strong - ageing like fine wine - despite being on the wrong side of 30.

Ronaldo holds a plethora of records in the European Championships. He's the quadrennial competition's all-time top scorer with 14 goals in 25 games. He's also the top scorer in Euro qualifying, with 40 goals in 42 games.

As if that's not enough, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the only player to appear - and score - in five different European Championships. He accomplished the same at Euro 2020 with a brace in Portugal's 3-0 group-stage opener over Hungary.

At Germany next year, Ronaldo will look to appear in a record-extending sixth European Championships, with no other player doing so in more than four. If he finds the back of the net, the Selecao captain - who will be 39 - will become the oldest scorer at the Euros.

Ronaldo will surpass Ivica Vastic, who scored at the age of 38 in Euro 2008 for Austria against Poland.