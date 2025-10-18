Cristiano Ronaldo reaches unique milestone after his goal in 5-1 win over Al Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a unique goalscoring milestone after he found the net for Al-Nassr in their 5-1 thrashing of Al-Fateh. The Portugal international became the first footballer in history to reach 800 goals in club football, doing so for five different clubs.Ronaldo fired a rocket of a shot into the top corner in the second half to net his fifth goal in as many league games for Al-Nassr. The goal was his 800th in club football and his 99th in only 112 games since moving to the Saudi Pro League in January 2023.Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals in 31 appearances as a teenager for Sporting Club before moving to England to join Manchester United. The forward scored 145 goals in 346 appearances across two spells for the Red Devils, and went on to score 450 goals in 438 games for Real Madrid. The 40-year-old scored 101 goals in 134 appearances for Juventus in his time in Italy, as well.Ronaldo continues to blaze the trail in terms of his goalscoring numbers, having only just become the leading goalscorer in the history of FIFA World Cup qualifying last week. He has now scored 949 goals for club and country in his professional career and is edging closer to the 1000-goal mark.Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix shine as Al-Nassr trounce Al-FatehCristiano Ronaldo and compatriot Joao Felix were in fine form for Al-Nassr as they claimed a convincing 5-1 win over Al-Fateh in their Saudi Pro League meeting. The win helped the Knights of Najd extend their perfect start to the 2025-25 season, opening up a four-point gap at the summit of the league. Summer signing Joao Felix opened the scoring for Al-Nassr after only 13 minutes before Sofiane Bendebka equalised for the minnows in the 54th minute. The league leaders had a chance to regain the lead in the 59th minute after they were awarded a penalty following a handball. Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to take the penalty but saw his effort stopped by goalkeeper Amin Al-Bukhari. Ronaldo quickly put the disappointment of his miss behind him and rifled home a sensational second for his side just a minute later. He then set up Felix to score his second of the night in the 68th minute and put Al-Nassr 3-1 up. Kingsley Coman added a fourth in the 75th minute with his third league goal in only five appearances for Al-Nassr. Felix completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute to round off the scoring for Jorge Jesus' side.