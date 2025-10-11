  • home icon
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts with 5-word message as Ruben Neves rescues team with late winner after Portugal captain missed penalty

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Oct 11, 2025 23:07 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo missed from the penalty spot as Portugal defeated Ireland
Cristiano Ronaldo missed from the penalty spot as Portugal defeated Ireland

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has made a post to celebrate his side claiming a narrow 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland. The Selecao needed a late goal from Ruben Neves to overcome their opponents and maintain their 100% record in Group F of Europe's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Cristiano Ronaldo nearly cost his side the win in Lisbon but was bailed out by Neves, and he celebrated the win online. The 40-year-old was delighted with his side for moving a step closer to qualifying for next summer's mundial, and he expressed this feeling on his social media.

"Another step taken! Let's go! 🇵🇹"

Portugal picked up a third successive win to go five points clear of second-placed Hungary after just three games in their group. They needed to show calmness and composure against a determined Ireland team which had picked up just one point from their first two group games.

Cristiano Ronaldo was denied from the spot by Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the 78th minute at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. The Al-Nassr superstar took on the task of putting the ball in the net afree Dara O'Shea handled a shot from Francisco Trincao in the box.

Ronaldo stepped up from 12 yards and tried to go down the middle, but Kelleher's outstretched leg denied him what would have been his 40th goal in a World Cup qualifier. He currently shares the record with retired Guatemalan striker Carlos Ruiz, who also scored 39 goals in World Cup qualifiers during his playing career.

LaLiga star defends Cristiano Ronaldo after penalty miss against Ireland

Portugal defender Renato Veiga has thrown his weight behind teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after he missed a penalty in their 1-0 win over Ireland. The 40-year-old was denied from the spot by Caoimhin Kelleher as he stumbled in his race to 1000 professional goals.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Veiga pointed out that the Al-Nassr star has no need to apologise to the fans for his miss. He stated that Ronaldo's past efforts should provide enough goodwill and absolve him of any criticisms that may arise in situations like this.

“Did Ronaldo apologise for missing? He does not need to apologise, he’s given everything to Portugal and continues to do so", he said (via @TouchlineX).

Ronaldo missed the penalty in the 78th minute after a dogged defensive display from Ireland for much of the game. The winner eventually came after the 90th minute, as Ruben Neves headed home a cross from Trincao.

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
