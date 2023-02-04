Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his first ever Al-Nassr goal with ‘happy’ message on Instagram

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to express his delight at scoring his first goal in the Saudi Pro League against Al Fateh on Friday, February 3.

Cristiano Ronaldo put an end to speculation over his future by joining Al-Nassr on a free transfer last month. He thus became the highest-paid footballer in the world as he is said to be earning £173 million a year in Saudi Arabia.

After sitting out a couple of games due to suspension, the Portuguese icon made his debut in Al-Nassr's 1-0 league win against Ettifaq last month. He also featured in the team's Saudi Super Cup defeat to Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo's third appearance for Al-Aalami came against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Friday. While he could not prevent his new team from dropping a couple of points, he managed to open his goalscoring account on Saudi soil on the night.

Al Fateh were edging closer to a 2-1 victory over Rudi Garcia's side when the 37-year-old stepped up to take a penalty. Despite the match being three minutes into injury time in the second half, he made no mistake from the spot.

Ronaldo's maiden goal for Al-Nassr ensured that they claimed a point from the game. The result saw the Riyadh-based club retain their place at the top of the Saudi Pro League table.

Taking to Instagram after the match, Ronaldo expressed his delight at having netted his first goal for Al-Nassr. He also tipped his hat to his teammates for earning a point against Al Fateh. He wrote:

"Happy to have scored my first goal in the Saudi league and great effort by whole team to achieve an important draw in a very difficult match!"

The goal against Al Fateh on Friday was Cristiano Ronaldo's first in club colors in three months.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be determined to add more goals to his tally

Having opened his account with Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo will now be determined to add more to his tally in the coming weeks. He will also be keen to lead the Riyadh outfit to Saudi Pro League glory this season.

Al-Aalami are scheduled to lock horns with 12th-placed Al-Wehda away from home in their league match on Thursday, February 9. It remains to be seen if the former Real Madrid superstar can make it two goals in two.

Ronaldo will also be hopeful of scoring his first goal for Al-Nassr at home when they face Al-Taawoun on February 17.

