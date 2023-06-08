Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Georgina Rodriguez's post on social media promoting his new water brand

Georgina Rodriguez took to social media to promote Cristiano Ronaldo's mineral water brand Ursu9. The Portuguese superstar responded with a like on his girlfriend's post.

Ronaldo recently announced in Madrid that he will be launching a new mineral water brand. The gala of the event took place on Wednesday (June 7).

Georgina Rodriguez, who has around 50 million social media followers, used the platform to good effect to promote her partner's brand. She posted an image of herself with a water bottle.

Cristiano Ronaldo liked the post and left a heart and kiss emoji under it as a comment.

Ronaldo's comment on Georgina's post

Ronaldo had said during the opening ceremony of Ursu9:

“Spaniards can't complain because I invest a lot here: hotels, restaurants, hair implants, water etc…”

What Georgina Rodriguez said about travelling with Cristiano Ronaldo?

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo travelled to Madrid for the launch of Urdu9. Rodriguez, though, once made an interesting claim about travelling with the Portuguese footballer.

Ronaldo usually flies by private jet. Rodriguez said that it would be impossible to travel as a normal person alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, as they would get mobbed at airports. She said (via Daily Star):

"The jet makes travel easier. If I had to be in an airport for two hours with Cristiano, I’d go insane. I’d rather not travel."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez live with their five children in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. They shifted base to the Middle East after Ronaldo's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

The pair started dating in 2016 when Ronaldo used to play for La Liga giants Real Madrid. They have since lived in Turin and Manchester, as Ronaldo played for Juventus and Manchester United.

The player and his family go on frequent holidays. Going by Rodriguez's comments, having a private jet at their disposal certainly makes Georgina's life easier.

