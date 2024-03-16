Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on Instagram after helping Al-Nassr win against Al-Ahli

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted on Instagram to Al-Nassr securing a 1-0 win against Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (March 15).

The Riyadh-based side got back to winning ways after a disappointing AFC Champions League exit on Tuesday (March 12). After playing out a 4-4 draw against Al-Ain on aggregate, Al-Nassr were beaten 3-1 on penalties in the quarter-final tie.

Ronaldo, who managed to get on the scoresheet against Al-Ahli by slotting home his 68th-minute spot kick, wrote on Instagram after the match:

"Back to winning ways. Let's go team."

With this result, Al-Nassr retain the second spot in the league standings, nine points behind leaders Al-Hilal, who have played a game less. Meanwhile, Al-Ahli are sitting third, nine points adrift of their latest opposition.

Ronaldo has been on fire this season, having racked up 30 goals and 11 assists from 33 appearances across competitions. In the league alone, he's notched up 23 strikes in 22 matches.

Al-Nassr will now enjoy a couple of weeks' rest thanks to the international break. They return to action on March 30 for a Saudi Pro League match against Al-Tai, who have been struggling this season. They're placed 16th in the standings, just seven points ahead of bottom side Al-Hazm.

Cristiano Ronaldo names his favorites to win UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo won four UEFA Champions League trophies with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United. Hence, the 39-year-old striker knows a thing or two about winning Europe's most prestigious competition.

The Portuguese picked current champions Manchester City, along with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, as the favorites for this year's Champions League. All three sides have qualified for the quarter-finals, with the Cityzens poised to take on Los Blancos in the final eight (April 9).

Making his picks for this year's Champions League, Ronaldo said (via SPORTbilble):

"Manchester City have a good chance to win the Champions League again. Favourties? Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern."

Bayern Munich will take on Mikel Arteta's high-flying Arsenal side, who will be a tough nut to crack. The Gunners are currently atop the Premier League standings, a point ahead of Manchester City, who sit third.

Of the three sides, Real Madrid boast the best European record, having won the Champions League 14 times, while the Bavarian outfit have won it on six occasions. The Cityzens won it for the first time last season.